SB Youth Rugby Offering Introduction to Game

Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Youth Rugby is holding an open clinic for youth ages 10-18 interested in giving the sport a try.

The clinic is Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Elings Park.

Area coaches will be on hand to review the rules and explain the basics of the game. Attendees will then participate in a tag game of rugby.

The SBYR's under-12 and under-14 teams, the Santa Barbara Stingrays, will play exhibition games against the San Diego Mustangs at 1 and 2 p.m.

For more information go to www.sbyouthrugby.com