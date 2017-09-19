Santa Barbara Zoo Takes a Walk on the Island Side with ‘TikiFari’-Themed Ball

The sold-out fundraiser raises more than $400,000 for animal care, research, and outreach and conservation efforts

The Santa Barbara Zoo put an emphasis on the South Seas with a retro-inspired good time at this year’s annual Zoofari Ball on Aug. 26 that welcomed a sold-out crowd of 600 partygoers to more than 30 acres of pristine landscape and lush botanic gardens overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Guests arrived wearing attire befitting the "TikiFari" island theme, and exotic décor transformed the surrounding grounds into a Pacific oasis with luau photo booths and Tiki bars courtesy of Behind the Scenes Event Design by Lisa Carter. Polynesian-inspired fruity drinks, appetizers and cuisine added to the soirée.

The evening began shortly before sunset with a lively cocktail reception and silent auction on the hilltop lawn followed by a delectable catered buffet by Rincon Events, and heated up as hundreds of guests boogied to the soulful tunes of the Replicas deep into the balmy evening.

Sponsored by Union Bank for the fifth year in a row, the event raised more than $400,000 for the nonprofit organization, which relies on community support and visitors, to help finance expert animal care, year-round educational outreach programs, research, capital improvements, and local and global conservation efforts.

“We are so proud to continue as Zoofari title sponsors — we just love doing this,” said Vince Caballero, Union Bank's Santa Barbara County regional manager for consumer banking. “We support Rich Block and his award-winning team, and this wonderful event, because it aligns with our mission to make a positive impact in our local community.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo receives no regular government funding. Nearly 200 employees on staff and hundreds of volunteers from across Santa Barbara County assist with implementing the daily functions and vital activities required to run the midsize zoological park.

Visitors experience an unparalleled view of a variety of wildlife with more than 500 animals and 146 species of mammals, birds, reptiles and insects from around the world.

“The zoo, as we all know, is a well-known treasure here in Santa Barbara, and Zoofari is a much beloved summer event,” Caballero said. “Thank you Rich, and the Santa Barbara Zoo, for all that you do to connect people with animals and for your wonderful conservation efforts.”

Education, conservation and science remain a staple of pride and a valued necessity at the zoo. Widely accessible to children and adults year-round, its public outreach programs include Zoo Camps offered to children ages 3 to 12, and Safari Sleepovers that invites families, Scout troops and fourth-graders to a unique, behind-the-scenes experience at the zoo. Each excursion features guided tours, petting and feeding animals, and hands-on science activities.

There is a range of learning opportunities for students to expand their understanding about animals in an outdoor environment, such as field trips, a Homeschool Science academic program, and an eight-week semester course designed to enhance research skills, observation and problem-solving. Various topics are included for students to explore as scientists and field biologists. This unique course is available to members of the zoo. The fall semester starts Sept. 28. This year’s theme will focus on Biokinematics, the study of skeletal and muscular systems of animals, with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) related challenges in a team-building atmosphere.

The ZooTube, Zoo Blog and the new Zoological Radio Podcast and live shows connect the public with animal experts who share amazing stories about unique encounters with wild animals and fascinating leggy critters, both locally and around the globe. The offerings are both informative and an entertaining way to keep abreast of the diverse, evolving animal kingdom.

“This is simply an amazing place,” Caballero said. “Please come to the zoo, bring your families, bring your friends, and support this local, wonderful treasure.”

Coming next month, Oct. 20-22, is the Boo at the Zoo Halloween festival, where the zoo transforms for three nights of safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating.

Click here to support the Santa Barbara Zoo. Click here to become a member, or click here to volunteer.

— Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.