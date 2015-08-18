Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
SB Zoo Upgrades to LEDs with Help from DELux LED

By James Weaver for DELux LED | August 18, 2015 | 4:39 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo has just completed the installation of over 400 LED bulbs throughout the Zoo.

This is thanks to DELux LED, who donated all of the bulbs in the effort to help the Zoo cut electricity costs and become more green.

“By replacing these energy wasting incandescent and halogen bulbs with our high quality efficient LED bulbs, the Zoo will see a significant decrease in their electricity bill immediately” said Jason Weaver, president and CEO of DELux LED.

DELux LED is a local family-owned business with over 10 years’ experience in the LED lighting industry.

By buying direct, customers are guaranteed the most competitive pricing and highest quality LED products on the market.

DELux LED products come with a five year manufacturer’s warranty and provide local customer support from their warehouse and administrative offices in Goleta.

For more information on this local company, and to find out how to switch out your commercial or residential incandescent lighting, visit www.deluxleds.com or call 805.308.2995.

— James Weaver represents DELux LED.

 
