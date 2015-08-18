SB Zoo Upgrades to LEDs with Help from DELux LED

Advice

The Santa Barbara Zoo has just completed the installation of over 400 LED bulbs throughout the Zoo.

This is thanks to DELux LED, who donated all of the bulbs in the effort to help the Zoo cut electricity costs and become more green.

“By replacing these energy wasting incandescent and halogen bulbs with our high quality efficient LED bulbs, the Zoo will see a significant decrease in their electricity bill immediately” said Jason Weaver, president and CEO of DELux LED.

DELux LED is a local family-owned business with over 10 years’ experience in the LED lighting industry.

— James Weaver represents DELux LED.