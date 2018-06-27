SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Small Businesses Economically Hurt by 2015 Dungeness Crab Delay

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to California small businesses that have suffered financial losses due to the ocean conditions resulting in the delayed Commercial Dungeness Crab Season that was set to open Nov. 15, 2015, and the Nov. 6 closure of the Commercial Rock Crab Fishery that is normally open year-round, SBA Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet announced Feb. 3, 2016.

By declaring a disaster, Contreras-Sweet’s action makes low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) available immediately to help meet financial needs caused by the Commercial Dungeness Crab Season delay and the closure of the Commercial Rock Crab Fishery.

SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster following a request SBA received Jan. 27, 2016, from Gov. Edmund G. Brown, Jr.’s designated representative, Mark S. Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The declaration covers the primary California counties of Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Nevada, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Sonoma; the neighboring counties of Alpine, Amador, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba in California; Douglas and Washoe counties in Nevada; and Curry and Josephine counties in Oregon.

“The U.S. Small Business Administration is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist small businesses with federal disaster loans," Contreras-Sweet said. "We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of this disaster.”

SBA is offering working capital loans of up to $2 million at an interest rate of 4 percent for small businesses and 2.625 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.

“SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact," said Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center - West. "These loans can provide vital economic assistance to fishing and fishing-dependent businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.”

“SBA customer service representatives will be in the affected communities along the California coast to meet individually with business owners to answer questions about SBA’s EIDL assistance, explain the application process, and help them complete their application,” Garfield said.

Some eligible business owners include small businesses engaged in crab fishing in the waters affected by the delay of the Commercial Dungeness Crab Season or the closure of the Rock Crab Fishery; small businesses dependent on the catching or sale of crab, including suppliers of fishing gear and fuel, docks, boatyards, processors, wholesalers, shippers and retailers; and other small businesses dependent on revenue from the above.

SBA representatives will be available at the following locations on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.

» Santa Barbara Harbor Community Room, located at 113 Harbor Way (access adjacent to the valet parking area). This Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 22-23.

» Central Coast Women in Fisheries, located at 1287 Embarcadero in Morro Bay. This Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open from 12-5 p.m. Feb. 17, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Feb. 19.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Disaster loan information and application forms are also available from SBA’s Customer Service Center by calling 800.659.2955 or emailing [email protected]. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800.877.8339.

For more disaster assistance information or to download applications, visit www.sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to apply for an economic injury loan is Nov. 2, 2016.

— Susheel Kumar is the public information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration.