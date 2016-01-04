SBAA Resolution Run Kicks Off New Year at Leadbetter Beach

Advice

On a beautiful Friday morning at Leadbetter Beach, the 37th Santa Barbara Athletic Association Resolution Run presented by Elite Performance Rehabilitation Center drew 388 finishers to start the New Year.

In the 5K, Santa Barbarans Andrew Dixon, 28, won the men's race in 16:17, and Cindy Abrami, 47, won the women's race, clocking 18:48.



In the 10K, Santa Barbara locals Todd Booth, 46, and Drea Schettler, 38, won their races in 36:13 and 40:36, respectively. Booth had impressively doubled back after finishing third in the 5K (16:42).

At the annual Santa Barbara New Year's tradition, runners received a special Resolution Run t-shirt, snacks and drinks, and 17-and-under participants ran free of entry.

The Resolution Run 5K was also the inaugural SBAA Grand Prix event for 2016. The Grand Prix is a fun series of events for local runners to compete against one another throughout the year in Santa Barbara’s best races.

Complete event results can be found online by clicking here.

— Ryan Lamppa is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Athletic Association.