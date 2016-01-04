Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Advice

SBAA Resolution Run Kicks Off New Year at Leadbetter Beach

From left: Todd Booth, first place in the 10K and third place in the 5K; Jason Smith, second place in the 5K; and Andrew Dixon, first place in the 5K. Click to view larger
From left: Todd Booth, first place in the 10K and third place in the 5K; Jason Smith, second place in the 5K; and Andrew Dixon, first place in the 5K. (EventPRO photo)
By Ryan Lamppa for the Santa Barbara Athletic Association | January 4, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

On a beautiful Friday morning at Leadbetter Beach, the 37th Santa Barbara Athletic Association Resolution Run presented by Elite Performance Rehabilitation Center drew 388 finishers to start the New Year.

In the 5K, Santa Barbarans Andrew Dixon, 28, won the men's race in 16:17,  and Cindy Abrami, 47, won the women's race, clocking 18:48.

In the 10K, Santa Barbara locals Todd Booth, 46, and Drea Schettler, 38, won their races in 36:13 and 40:36, respectively. Booth had impressively doubled back after finishing third in the 5K (16:42).

At the annual Santa Barbara New Year's tradition, runners received a special Resolution Run t-shirt, snacks and drinks, and 17-and-under participants ran free of entry.

The Resolution Run 5K was also the inaugural SBAA Grand Prix event for 2016. The Grand Prix is a fun series of events for local runners to compete against one another throughout the year in Santa Barbara’s best races.

Complete event results can be found online by clicking here.

Ryan Lamppa is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Athletic Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 