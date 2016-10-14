SBBC Teaches Second Graders Bicycle Safety

Thanks to the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, St. Mary’s School second-graders in Santa Maria will be safely riding bicycles.

The students completed a four-week bicycle safety and training program where they learned how to ride bikes. Partnering with the school, the SBBC brought its unique bicycle skills program to the North County for the first time.

The SBBC brought four instructors and 25 bikes to St. Mary’s School, allowing many students to ride bicycles for the first time.

“Our students were thrilled to learn how to ride bikes safely. It was fantastic watching their skills and confidence grow over the last month.” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal. “We’re blessed an anonymous donor brought this amazing program to St. Mary’s School.”

The uniqueness of the St. Mary’s School campus located on two city blocks enabled the second graders to practice riding bicycles under a wide range of conditions.

“We have a city street, driveways, crosswalks, sidewalks and many of the surfaces and situations bicycle riders face every day in a safe environment right here on campus,” said Cox.

— Michelle S. Cox for St. Mary's School.