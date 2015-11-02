Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
SBBIKE Offers 1,000 Free Bike Lights During Iluminando la Noche Week

By Holly Starley for SBBIKE | November 2, 2015 | 9:52 a.m.

1 of 1,000 free bike lights from SBBIKE

During the week of Nov. 2–6, 2015, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition (SBBIKE) will host its fifth annual light distribution, Iluminando La Noche (Light Up the Night).

Every evening, SBBIKE volunteers, many bilingual, will be at four different locations on the South Coast to distribute 1,000 free bicycle lights to low-income cyclists in need. 

This event is sponsored by SBBIKE, the City of Santa Barbara, Measure A Partner Jurisdictions and the volunteers of SBBIKE’s Spanish Language Outreach committee.

With the time change, it gets dark early, and many of our community members whose bicycles are their primary modes of transportation will soon be biking home from work or running errands after dark. Ensuring these community members have lights increases their safety and visibility.

During the distribution, bilingual volunteers will collect basic data to aid SBBIKE in better understanding the needs of the community, provide quick tips to increase cycling safety and tell participants about Bici Centro.

Bici Centro is the DIY bicycle repair shop at 434 Olive Street in Santa Barbara where anyone can get help from volunteer mechanics and find cheap used parts to repair and maintain their own bike. 

Every night, you find SBBIKE light distributors starting at 5 p.m. at different locations on the South Coast:

» Monday, Nov. 2: Eastside at Milpas & Yanonali

» Tuesday, Nov. 3: Carpinteria at Linden & Carpinteria (will start at 4:30 p.m.)

» Wednesday, Nov. 4: Goleta at 5679 Hollister (Goleta Valley Community Center)

» Thursday, Nov. 5:  Westside at 628 W. Micheltorena

» Friday, Nov. 6: Eastside at Milpas & Yanonali

SBBIKE thanks event hosts Allen Construction, Carpinteria Family School, Goleta Valley Community Center and the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

— Holly Starley represents SBBIKE.

