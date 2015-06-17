SBCAG Board to Hold Public Hearing on 2015 Draft Public Participation Plan

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors will be receiving comments on the 2015 Draft Public Participation Plan at Thursday’s SBCAG board meeting, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Remote testimony is available at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Maria at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

SBCAG has an existing Public Participation Plan that was last amended in 2007. Federal law requires that the updated 2015 Draft Public Participation Plan be developed in consultation with the public.

The Public Participation Plan addresses new federal requirements regarding Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which require an adopted nondiscrimination policy. The SBCAG board adopted a Title VI Program in June 2014, which satisfies these requirements. The Public Participation Plan also includes new Measures of Effectiveness as required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The Public Participation Plan is available for review on the SBCAG website by clicking here. Written comments may be sent to SBCAG at 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B in Santa Barbara by July 7. A public hearing to receive comments is scheduled for the SBCAG board meeting on Thursday and for adoption on July 16.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.