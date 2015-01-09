SBCAG Sets Hearing to Get Public Input on Unmet Transit Needs

How can the bus better serve your needs?

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments would like to hear what new bus routes or service schedules are needed in north Santa Barbara County to get local residents where they need to go.

The public is invited to attend an Unmet Transit Needs public hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 to let local government leaders hear your ideas on ways to improve local and regional community bus service. The hearing will be held in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you may call the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 805.961.8900 or email [email protected] to add your comments to the record.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.