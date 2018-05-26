SBCAN Honoring Community Activists, Leaders

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) will honor six individuals for their outstanding contributions to the community during its North County Looking Forward Awards Dinner, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at the Radisson in Santa Maria.

Awards will be presented to Virginia Perry Souza, Herb Kandel, Elsa Velasco, Steve Heuring, Patricia “Pati” Cantú and Ines Ruiz.

Each awardee will have a song sung to them by musicians Gale McNeeley, Lynn Garrett, Quentin Karamitsos, Nai Yun Chang, Gerrit Sperling and William Sperling. Chuck Osborne will provide background music on his electronic accordion during the 5 p.m. social hour.

Elected officials will give certificates from their offices.

» Perry Souza will receive the Looking Forward Award for strong leadership and vision in community building, civic engagement and improving the quality of life in the community.

Her community activist efforts began when she served as one of Toru Miyoshi’s Women’s Commissioners in 1986. Joining the Rotary Club in 1996 expanded her volunteerism to international horizons.

In 1996, she founded The Natural History Museum in Santa Maria along with her late mother, Rena Perry. The Natural History Museum has been located in the historic Hart Home for almost 20 years, and the nonprofit encompasses community history as well as natural history.

In 2013, Perry Souza co-founded Buena Vista Beautifiers. She brought together and continues to lead a diverse group of people to address neglect, beauty and safety issues surrounding Buena Vista Park, Santa Maria’s oldest park.

All the major stakeholders in the park neighborhood, as well as residents and property owners, have addressed neighborhood needs, common goals and solutions, including bike days, spring celebrations, park and road cleanups, holiday decorations and the city’s renovation of the park.

» Kandel will receive the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award for valuing, protecting and preserving our natural resources and environment.

Kandel has been an active leader in nonprofit organizations since he was the editor of the Los Padres Interpretive Association Journal when he was 24. In 1991, he helped conceive and found the 12-acre Nipomo Native Garden.

Kandel initiated and led the Nipomo Creek Committee from 1999-2005 to collaborate on habitat protection, pollution, agricultural sustainability and flood prevention.

He served as a board member or president of Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos for more than a decade, co-authored grants that protected 140 acres of viewshed, and authored a $2.9 million grant toward the construction of a Nature Education Center.

Kandel also served for more than a decade as a trustee and as president of the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. He was instrumental in protecting a 172-acre parcel of land in the Point Sal area and preserving the 960-acre Pismo Preserve.

He helped the conservancy secure a 2,700-acre easement of Alamo Creek, the headwaters of the Santa Maria River.

» Velasco will receive the Social Justice Award for promoting fairness, tolerance, respect and compassion for all people in the community.

She was born and raised in Santa Maria. As an emergency care technician, she tends to some of the most vulnerable patients throughout Santa Barbara County.

Velasco advocates for getting ethnic and gender studies in local schools. She is a Latino Legacy Award committee member and a board member of Corazón del Pueblo Heart of the People Cultural & Creative Arts Center of Santa Maria Valley.

She is an emergency care technician and part of the Community Health Coordinating Committee for Cottage Health.

She has volunteered with Gay Rights Advocates for Arts, Culture and Equality, a grassroots association from the Santa Maria Valley working to advance the needs of the LGBT community and its allies through social networking, advocacy, and community coalition building.

She has also volunteered with Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, a political advocacy organization focused on immigrants rights and economic justice; and the Fund for Santa Barbara, where she served as co-chair of the grant making committee.

» Heuring will receive the Giving Back to the Community Award for giving back selflessly to the community through volunteer activities and community projects.

Heuring has been a member of the Vandenberg Village Association (VVA) for eight years, serving now as its president. He coordinates its monthly meetings, its monthly Adopt-A-Highway cleanup and other cleanup efforts.

The VVA also serves as an educational resource for residents needing assistance from Santa Barbara County.

Heuring is a founding member and chairman of the Vandenberg Village Park and Playground Coalition (VVP&PC), which started in 2012. The VVP&PC is working with the county to build a park and playground and has raised nearly $20,000 so far.

A member of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club for three years, he is in his second year as its president.

Heuring is a supporter of Lompoc Valley in Bloom. He was supportive of the formation of the Vandenberg Village Farmers Market; he has watered nearly all the flower barrels in the village, and is generally helpful to friends and neighbors.

He also helped the Santa Maria-Bonita School District obtain computers through the Computers for Leaning program.

» Cantú will receive the Working Families Award for helping working families with issues such as health care, housing, education, workers rights, equity, recreation and cultural services.

Cantú‘s passion is to bring equity to all in the community. Recognizing lives that are cut short due to violence has motivated her to tackle the root issues that are causing hurt to marginalized citizens.

Her search in finding healing has taken her to One Community Action, pushing the city to bring a national soccer complex to Santa Maria, requesting that the city include youth and parents in policy making, and pushing for ethnic and gender studies for all schools.

Cantú facilitates Community Circle, has coached and is a board member with the Santa Maria Valley Youth Soccer Association, and is the current treasurer for Juan Pacifico Ontiveros PTA. She has joined two new boards, Cowboy Freedom and Corazon del Pueblo.

She said she believes it is important to empower all families to strive for the pursuit of happiness and speak out against inequities. She also said she believes we must always help our brothers and sisters to heal and achieve quality of life.

» Ruiz will receive the Youth Activist Award for actively inspiring youth to become leaders in the community through work for social justice.

Ruiz began getting involved in the community when she was a freshman in 2016. She served as an intern for Salad Carbajal’s congressional campaign. She phone banked and went knocking from door to door, an insightful experience for her.

The following year, she and her friends spread the word for the event A Day without Immigrants. They spoke to local businesses and put flyers all over town. They bonded through a roller coaster of emotions.

This year, Ruiz is one of the founders of the youth-led organization Santa Maria Valley United. The group has organized walkouts (peaceful protests) against gun violence. Its goal is for Congress and local elected officials to pass more gun control laws.

“Ever since I was in grade school I knew I wanted to make a difference,” Ruiz said. “Politics seemed the only way into changing thing, so I took the opportunity when I got Involved with Salud’s campaign. And that was the breakthrough.

“I became more politically aware and began to talk to others about current issues getting them involved as well. It taught me to get out of my shell and talk to others about the real problems in the world because if I want to make a difference, I have to do it myself.”

SBCAN is a countywide, grassroots organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities by promoting social and economic justice and preserving our community’s environmental and agricultural resources.

For more information, visit www.sbcan.org, call 563-0463, or email [email protected]

To buy tickets for the award event, visit www.sbcan.org. Tickets purchased by May 27 are $70/person, or $65 for SBCAN members. Tickets bought after May 27 are $75 for members and non-members.

— Jeanne Sparks for SBCAN.