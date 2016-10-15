Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:34 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

SBCAST and Fishbon Partner in Third Thursday Film Series

By Stephen Travis Pope for Third Thursday Film Series | October 15, 2016 | 6:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara Institutions SBCAST and Fishbon announce the establishment of the Third Thursday Film Series, a new monthly event taking place in downtown Santa
Barbara and featuring outdoor screenings of experimental, art, visual/music, sociopolitical, spiritual and other non-mainstream films.

The Third Thursday Film Series will present three series per year, each consisting of four films of the same genre or on the same topic. The series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday
Nov. 17, with the award-winning local production Secrets, Dreams, Faith and Wonder (http://HeavenEverywhere.com/Secrets).

Films will be screened in HD outdoors in the main plaza at SBCAST, 513 Garden St. Dinner and gallery visits at SBCAST start at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available
for purchase. Film screening starts at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress warmly. Entry is free but a $5 donation is suggested to cover costs. Times will shift 30 minutes later for summer screenings.

Alan Macy, SBCAST director said, “In establishing the Third Thursday series, SBCAST and Fishbon are collaborating to offer a regular forum that presents out-of-the-ordinary films to the Santa Barbara community. We couldn’t be more excited to see how the films are greeted by the SBCAST and Fishbon communities as well as a totally new public.

"Our first set of four beautiful visual/music films will certainly establish the Third Thursday series as a Santa Barbara institution. Please join us at SBCAST on Nov. 17 and every third Thursday of the month thereafter.”

The first four-installment series of Third Thursday screenings — Visual/Music Films with a Message — presents four very different yet closely related films that each combine abstract visuals, texts from various sources and trance-like music to make profound socio-spiritual statements.

The images range from state-of-the-art computer graphics (made at UCSB) to live footage shot in the jungle, and the music is as diverse as Latin chanting, minimalism, computer music and techno.

Nov. 17 - Secrets, Dreams, Faith and Wonder - http://HeavenEverywhere.com/Secrets
Dec. 15 - Lucky People Center International - http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0148428
Jan. 19 - Koyaanisqatsi: Life out of Balance - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koyaanisqatsi
Feb. 16 - Baraka: A World Beyond Words - http://www.barakasamsara.com

— Stephen Travis Pope for Third Thursday Film Series.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 