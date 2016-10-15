SBCAST and Fishbon Partner in Third Thursday Film Series

Santa Barbara Institutions SBCAST and Fishbon announce the establishment of the Third Thursday Film Series, a new monthly event taking place in downtown Santa

Barbara and featuring outdoor screenings of experimental, art, visual/music, sociopolitical, spiritual and other non-mainstream films.

The Third Thursday Film Series will present three series per year, each consisting of four films of the same genre or on the same topic. The series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday

Nov. 17, with the award-winning local production Secrets, Dreams, Faith and Wonder (http://HeavenEverywhere.com/Secrets).

Films will be screened in HD outdoors in the main plaza at SBCAST, 513 Garden St. Dinner and gallery visits at SBCAST start at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available

for purchase. Film screening starts at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress warmly. Entry is free but a $5 donation is suggested to cover costs. Times will shift 30 minutes later for summer screenings.

Alan Macy, SBCAST director said, “In establishing the Third Thursday series, SBCAST and Fishbon are collaborating to offer a regular forum that presents out-of-the-ordinary films to the Santa Barbara community. We couldn’t be more excited to see how the films are greeted by the SBCAST and Fishbon communities as well as a totally new public.

"Our first set of four beautiful visual/music films will certainly establish the Third Thursday series as a Santa Barbara institution. Please join us at SBCAST on Nov. 17 and every third Thursday of the month thereafter.”

The first four-installment series of Third Thursday screenings — Visual/Music Films with a Message — presents four very different yet closely related films that each combine abstract visuals, texts from various sources and trance-like music to make profound socio-spiritual statements.

The images range from state-of-the-art computer graphics (made at UCSB) to live footage shot in the jungle, and the music is as diverse as Latin chanting, minimalism, computer music and techno.

Nov. 17 - Secrets, Dreams, Faith and Wonder - http://HeavenEverywhere.com/Secrets

Dec. 15 - Lucky People Center International - http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0148428

Jan. 19 - Koyaanisqatsi: Life out of Balance - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koyaanisqatsi

Feb. 16 - Baraka: A World Beyond Words - http://www.barakasamsara.com

— Stephen Travis Pope for Third Thursday Film Series.