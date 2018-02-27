Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:31 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

SBCAST Introduces Arts Collective at 1st Thursday

The Crew: Underpinnings offers behind-the-scenes look at exhibits

The Crew on display at 513 Garden St.
The Crew on display at 513 Garden St. (SBCAST)
By Maiza Hixson for Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology | February 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST) will host an art opening for its new exhibit The Crew: Underpinnings, 5-9 p.m. March 1, during the 1st Thursday event, at SBCAST, Studios D & E, 513 Garden St.

The exhibit, which is free, marks the first time that the newly formed arts collective The Crew will show their work as one, bringing together installation, clay, painting, photography and sound in Studios D & E.

The exhibit will be on view March 1-3 by appointment.

The Crew is a collective of preparators and professionals from the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, who also are artists.

They include Ally Bortolazzo, Sarah Dildine, Barrett Gentz, Arturo Heredia, Monika Molnar-Metzenthin, Tom Pazderka, Julia Rinklin and Ray Rogers.

Underpinnings curators Debra Herrick and Tom Pazderka said they aim “to offer a peek behind the scenes at the workings of the museum, to acknowledge that the execution of a museum’s title artist’s exhibit, relies on the work of the crew, a group of artists, craftspeople and researchers, who work below the line in the production of every exhibit.

"What comes across as a single curatorial vision has heterogeneous creative underpinnings. In coming together as a collective, The Crew — and the current exhibit — highlight the concept of artistry in groundwork, in process, and in form.”   
 
The 1st Thursday in March event has been organized by Maiza Hixson, co-director and curator of SBCAST.

“As an exhibition concept, Underpinnings speaks to the invisible power structure of institutions and the real people who make curatorial missions manifest," Hixson said.

"Everywhere I have curated, I have encountered installers, ‘behind-the-scenes’ workers, arts educators and others who were dedicated artists above all. These are the people who deserve a stage,” she said.

— Maiza Hixson for Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology.

 

