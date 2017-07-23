Get Down to Business with SBCC Entrepreneurship Courses

This fall, aspiring entrepreneurs and business-owners enrolled at SBCC can jump into the role and reality of business operations in global economy through SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s Entrepreneurship classes.

Fall enrollments are now open and offered to all City College students regardless of academic discipline.

“Hands-on learning opportunities in entrepreneurship demystify business ownership,” said Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“We equip students with a global mindset and core business fundamentals, such as venture assessment, market validation, strategic planning, and financial literacy that can be used at any point in their career,” she said.

Four of the Scheinfeld Center’s innovative entrepreneurship courses are offered this fall, including Enterprise Launch, which enables students to launch a simple product or service in a single semester with the support of business mentors

Students can bring their own business idea, or join a team with an idea. Business ideas are protected under nondisclosure agreements.

Fall Semester Entrepreneurship classes schedule:

» Enterprise Launch (ENT 206, CRN# 37905)

Wednesdays 5:30-8:35 p.m., starts Aug. 23

Instructor: Julie Samson

Rapidly develop a product or service in a single semester by creating a prototype, obtaining customer feedback and validation, and making early sales.

» New Venture Management (ENT 204, CRN# 36573)

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., starts Aug. 22.

Instructor: Dorthe Walker, former small business owner

Learn strategies for managing a new business venture. Examine operational strategy, project management, forecasting, inventory management, materials planning, scheduling, supply-chain management, quality control, and human resource management.

» Entrepreneur: Idea to Business (ENT 202, CRN# 36074)

Tuesdays 5:30-8:35 p.m., starts Aug. 22.

Instructor: Valerie Ellis, M. Organizational Development, business consultant

Explore current business opportunities and analyze their market potential using business modeling tools to assess industries, markets, competitors and customers.

» Entrepreneurship & Innovation (ENT 201, CRN# 36073)

Mondays 5:30-7:35 p.m., starts Aug. 21.

Instructor: Julie Samson

Gain a overview of the importance of entrepreneurship in global economy, and the critical role innovation and creativity play in the entrepreneurial process. Explore your entrepreneurial potential, and evaluate the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship.

All students also have access to no-cost business consulting and coaching from the Scheinfeld Center’s Small Business Development Center for continued support during and after the semester.

The Scheinfeld Center provides opportunities for students to undertake local internships with businesses that are entrepreneurial and international. The center advocates for paid internships with businesses that use internships as a pathway to hiring.

“With a demand for globally competent workers (those with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to succeed in today's interconnected world) at the top of employer needs, the Scheinfeld Center operates a robust internship program with local businesses,” Samson said.

“Our classes prepare students to bring value and learn from these opportunities,” she said.

Since one in five jobs in California is tied to global trade, and export of California goods and services account for more than $163 billion, the Scheinfeld Center is working to developing globally competent entrepreneurs.

The Entrepreneurship courses meet the needs of students planning to start a business, find jobs, retrain, earn an A.A. Degree, transfer to a four-year college or university, or enhance their understanding of the environment in which they work and live.

Students eligible for SBCC’s Promise can receive two years of no-cost tuition, required fees, books and supplies.

Class registration is underway with fall semester starting Aug. 21. To apply to SBCC or to register for classes, visit www.sbcc.edu or contact the Scheinfeld Center at [email protected], or 805.965.0581 ext. 3643.

To learn more, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965.0581 ext. 3643.

— Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for SBCC Career Skills Institute.