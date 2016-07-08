Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Athletic Director to Leave for New Position

Vaqueros AD Ryan Byrne returning to roots in Northern California

SBCC Athletic Director Ryan Byrne will being leaving in order to accept a new position as Director of Athletics and Kinesiology at the College of Marin in Northern California. Click to view larger
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | July 8, 2016 | 10:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College announced that Athletic Director Ryan Byrne has accepted a position as Director of Athletics and Kinesiology at the College of Marin in Northern California. His last day with SBCC will be August 1, 2016.

During Ryan Byrne’s five year career as Athletic Director at SBCC, the Vaqueros won two state titles and 16 Western State Conference championships.
Byrne has served as Director of Athletics for SBCC since 2011. Over his 5-year career at SBCC, the Vaqueros have won two state titles (Women's Golf, 2013 & 2015) and 16 Western State Conference championships. They also placed in the top 20 in the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) State Cup the last three years, taking 15th, 16th and 20th in the athletic supremacy contest.

"I'm really proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the past five years and feel so fortunate to have been a part of a great team at SBCC,” said Byrne, a former all-conference quarterback at Santa Rosa Junior College. “Together, we were able to dramatically increase the number of student-athletes that complete their degrees and move on to four-year institutions, all while building a great relationship with our local community, and becoming a perennial top-20 athletics program in the state.”

Byrne helped start the Women’s Water Polo and Women’s Swimming programs during his tenure. Swimming started in the spring of 2014 and water polo began in the fall of 2014. Coach Chuckie Roth has led the swim team and water polo team to four WSC titles and the swimmers placed fourth in the state this year.

“Ryan has left a lasting impact on SBCC with his dedication to the academic success of our student-athletes. We are sad to see him go, but wish him all the best in his new position that allows him to be closer to family,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Anthony E. Beebe.

The College of Marin has 10 intercollegiate teams – five men’s and five women’s.  “There are lots of exciting initiatives there and a lot of opportunities for the Athletics program,” said Byrne.

 Prior to coming to SBCC, Byrne worked at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Calif., as the Director of Student Academic Success Program  In addition to his teaching and administrative duties, Byrne was the offensive coordinator for the Diablo Valley football team that averaged over 40 points and 460 yards of offense a game. He was a member of the Physical Education adjunct faculty teaching such courses as Student-Athlete Success and Theory of Coaching.

Byrne and his wife Marisa have an 18-month-old boy, Hagen, and plan to live near their family as they hope to grow their own.

"While we love Santa Barbara, we feel this move is best for our family,” said Byrne. “Marisa and I are both from Santa Rosa and both of our families live in Sonoma County. We are hoping to have more children and we feel that it is in our families' best long-term interest to relocate to the North Bay area.”

