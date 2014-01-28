SBCC Administrator Brad Hardison Named to National Financial Aid Committee

Brad Hardison, Santa Barbara City College's director of financial aid, has been appointed as one of the primary non-federal financial aid negotiators for two-year public colleges in the United States.

Nominated by the Community College Financial Aid Professional Association, Hardison will participate with other college representatives and the Department of Education in sessions this spring in Washington, D.C., to draft regulations for financial aid programs.

The proposed regulations will directly impact all community college students, including those enrolled within the 112-community college system in California.

Hardison will serve on the Program Integrity and Improvement Committee with such proposed topics as:

» Cash management of funds provided under the Title IV Federal Student Aid Program, including the use of debit cards and the handling of Title IV credit balances

» State authorization for programs offered through distance education or correspondence education

» Definition of “adverse credit” for borrowers in the Federal Direct PLUS Loan Program

“Brad is a highly skilled and knowledgeable financial aid leader who cares deeply about the interconnectedness of college access, college affordability, and student success," SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. "He knows firsthand the impact of financial aid on our students and is an outstanding choice for this appointment.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.