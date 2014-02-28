SBCC Administrator Paul Bishop Receives Statewide Technology Leadership Award

Paul Bishop, Ph.D., Santa Barbara City College's vice president of information, received the Technology Leadership Award for 2013 from the Technology, Research and Information Systems Division of the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the Board of Governors of the California Community College System.

Dr. Bishop was recognized for “extraordinary effectiveness, influence, diplomacy, and career achievement within the field of higher educational technology management on both individual campuses and the greater California Community College System.”

He was cited for his leadership role at SBCC on several local initiatives, including Wireless Implementation, Blackboard Transact, Document Management, Video Conferencing and, most recently, the successful deployment of a VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure).

At the state level, Dr. Bishop has served on numerous technology committees and locally he is a founding member of the Santa Barbara Chief Information Officers (CIO) group.

He has worked at SBCC since 2005.

“Paul has not only been at the forefront of this effort at SBCC but he has assumed a significant role statewide in contributing to and shaping the manner in which technology is used to advance and further the mission of the community colleges," SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. "We are fortunate to benefit from Paul's vision, leadership, commitment, and understanding of the impact that technology can have in strengthening and supporting the teaching/learning process.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.