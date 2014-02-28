Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Administrator Paul Bishop Receives Statewide Technology Leadership Award

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | February 28, 2014 | 2:56 p.m.

Paul Bishop
Paul Bishop

Paul Bishop, Ph.D., Santa Barbara City College's vice president of information, received the Technology Leadership Award for 2013 from the Technology, Research and Information Systems Division of the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the Board of Governors of the California Community College System.

Dr. Bishop was recognized for “extraordinary effectiveness, influence, diplomacy, and career achievement within the field of higher educational technology management on both individual campuses and the greater California Community College System.”

He was cited for his leadership role at SBCC on several local initiatives, including Wireless Implementation, Blackboard Transact, Document Management, Video Conferencing and, most recently, the successful deployment of a VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure).

At the state level, Dr. Bishop has served on numerous technology committees and locally he is a founding member of the Santa Barbara Chief Information Officers (CIO) group.

He has worked at SBCC since 2005.

“Paul has not only been at the forefront of this effort at SBCC but he has assumed a significant role statewide in contributing to and shaping the manner in which technology is used to advance and further the mission of the community colleges," SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. "We are fortunate to benefit from Paul's vision, leadership, commitment, and understanding of the impact that technology can have in strengthening and supporting the teaching/learning process.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 