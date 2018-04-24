Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Celebrates Achievements of Adult High School/GED Graduates

Speaker Dr. Jack Friedlander applauds the students for persevering in pursuit of the educational milestone

By Jordon Niedermeier, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 14, 2013 | 11:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College awarded 75 GEDs and 30 high school diplomas in a ceremony held Friday night on its oceanfront campus.

New adult high school graduates and GED recipients were encouraged to continue their pursuit for personal development and success by Dr. Jack Friedlander, executive vice president of SBCC.

“Knowledge and skills are the currency of the 21st century,” Friedlander said. “That’s something nobody can take away from you.”

Friedlander said that many people walking across the stage Friday faced great diversity on their way to reaching this milestone in their educational journeys.

Some students left school early to take care of sick family members, work full time to support their families, and raise children. Many students also faced language barriers that made achieving their academic goals even more difficult, according to Friedlander.

New high school graduate Yesenia Nunez left high school after getting pregnant at age 15 and again at 17.

“I would carry my first child to the bus stop while pregnant with the second just to go to school,” said Nunez, who, like many of her peers, will attend SBCC this fall.

While Friedlander said he applauded the students for their achievement, he reminded them that this is just the first step in a lifelong process.

“Society is changing so rapidly you can never stop learning,” Friedlander told the new graduates.

The ceremony carried a central theme of dreaming big and reaching for goals that may seem unobtainable at times.

A statement outlining each graduate and GED recipient‘s academic and professional goals for his or her future was read as the graduate walked across the stage to receive a diploma or certificate.

Many students said they dreamed of pursuing professions in fields such as law, medicine, education and business, while others stated a desire to attend trades schools or pursue careers.

Noozhawk intern Jordon Niedermeier can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 