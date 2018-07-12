SBCC Adult High School, GED Classes of 2018 Powered by ‘Grit’

Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning Adult High School, GED and Bilingual GED students proudly turned their tassels June 29. For many, this was the first major step on a path to higher education.

More than 40 students joined faculty for the hour-long ceremony inside the SBCC Schott Campus auditorium, which was filled to standing room only with cheering family and friends. In all, approximately 60 students graduated from the Adult High School, GED and Bilingual GED programs in 2018.

In his opening remarks, SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Anthony Beebe noted that smart and talented people can still fall short of success if they’re missing the kind of perseverance known as “grit”.

“Not only do you have smarts and talent — I can see it in your eyes, I can hear it in your voice — you have the grit to be successful,” he said.

Dr. Beebe also encouraged students to continue their education at SBCC, as the graduates qualify for the SBCC Promise, which covers the cost of two years of tuition, books and supplies for eligible students.

Class speaker Raymond Paul Carroll, who graduated with a GED, also urged his classmates to take their educations even further.

“A door has been opened, no matter whether you are formerly incarcerated, homeless, a single parent or you have a learning disability,” said Carroll. “Whatever the barrier you think you have, knock it dow

"See what’s on the other side of that door. I bet you that no matter what is there, it’s better than looking at the one you just closed. Don’t look back. There’s nothing for you. It’s what’s in front of you that matters.”

The Adult High School (AHS) Diploma Program is designed for adults who want to earn their high school diploma. Students meet with an advisor to create an individual learning plan, and work one-on-one with faculty and in small groups with other students.

Subjects include reading comprehension, vocabulary and grammar, spelling, writing, mathematics and other subjects.

GED exam preparation classes are designed for students who are 18 years of age or older who wish to earn a high school equivalency certificate.

Students are given instruction in the basic skills needed, and have the opportunity to take practice tests that will help them successfully complete all GED exams.

For more information visit: www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

About the SBCC School of Extended Learning

The School of Extended Learning responds to the diverse learning needs of the adult population in the Santa Barbara community by advancing career and life skills, and building bridges to credit.