Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Adult High School, GED Classes of 2018 Powered by ‘Grit’

SBCC students graduating
SBCC’s School of Extended Learning Adult High School, GED and Spanish GED class of 2018 (Contributed photo)
By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | July 12, 2018 | 6:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning Adult High School, GED and Bilingual GED students proudly turned their tassels June 29. For many, this was the first major step on a path to higher education.

More than 40 students joined faculty for the hour-long ceremony inside the SBCC Schott Campus auditorium, which was filled to standing room only with cheering family and friends. In all, approximately 60 students graduated from the Adult High School, GED and Bilingual GED programs in 2018.

In his opening remarks, SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Anthony Beebe noted that smart and talented people can still fall short of success if they’re missing the kind of perseverance known as “grit”.

“Not only do you have smarts and talent — I can see it in your eyes, I can hear it in your voice — you have the grit to be successful,” he said.

Dr. Beebe also encouraged students to continue their education at SBCC, as the graduates qualify for the SBCC Promise, which covers the cost of two years of tuition, books and supplies for eligible students.

Class speaker Raymond Paul Carroll, who graduated with a GED, also urged his classmates to take their educations even further.

“A door has been opened, no matter whether you are formerly incarcerated, homeless, a single parent or you have a learning disability,” said Carroll. “Whatever the barrier you think you have, knock it dow

"See what’s on the other side of that door. I bet you that no matter what is there, it’s better than looking at the one you just closed. Don’t look back. There’s nothing for you. It’s what’s in front of you that matters.”

The Adult High School (AHS) Diploma Program is designed for adults who want to earn their high school diploma. Students meet with an advisor to create an individual learning plan, and work one-on-one with faculty and in small groups with other students.

Subjects include reading comprehension, vocabulary and grammar, spelling, writing, mathematics and other subjects.

GED exam preparation classes are designed for students who are 18 years of age or older who wish to earn a high school equivalency certificate.

Students are given instruction in the basic skills needed, and have the opportunity to take practice tests that will help them successfully complete all GED exams.

For more information visit: www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

About the SBCC School of Extended Learning

The School of Extended Learning responds to the diverse learning needs of the adult population in the Santa Barbara community by advancing career and life skills, and building bridges to credit.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 