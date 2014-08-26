Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

SBCC, Allan Hancock College Receive Nearly $1 Million for Hispanic-Serving Programs

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | August 26, 2014 | 3:27 p.m.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced that two Central Coast community colleges received nearly $1 million in federal funding to expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students.

Santa Barbara City College received $511,338 and Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria received $469,872 through the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.

The grants are designed to expand and enhance the academic offerings, program quality, and institutional stability of colleges and universities at Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the country. Institutions of higher education must qualify as an HSI under the Higher Education Act and have an undergraduate full-time equivalent enrollment of at least 25 percent Hispanic students. Together these colleges and universities are educating the majority of Hispanic college students.

At Allan Hancock, this grant will support the creation of a virtual science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program for remote advising and online tutoring, faculty training opportunities, and increased access to academic support through technology. At SBCC, the funds will be used to develop a highly structured series of curriculum pathways leading to an associate degree and/or student transfer to a four-year institution within two years for full-time students and three years for part-time students.

“These grants will allow our community colleges to continue to pave the road to success for thousands of Central Coast students,” Capps said. “Education helps open the doors of opportunity and economic success in America, and these grants will help more students achieve their goals.”

“This award comes at a perfect time for Allan Hancock College, our students, and this region,” said Kevin Walthers, Ph.D., Allan Hancock College superintendent/president. “It will allow us to devote significant resources to streamlining the pathway from basic skills to transfer level courses. It will also allow us to integrate the college’s resource development components to ensure support for underserved students and change the odds of them meeting their educational goals. We want high school students and the community to know that choosing Allan Hancock College to begin their postsecondary education will prepare them to succeed in college and career throughout their lifetime.”

He added that, “as the only point of access to public postsecondary education in northern Santa Barbara County, AHC has a responsibility to ensure students are prepared to pursue technical and professional careers and have the resources to do so.”

“I believe this innovative program will result in the college having the highest degree completion and transfer rates among all of its students and for its Hispanic students in the state by the end of the five year period of this grant,” said Jack Friedlander, SBCC executive vice president of educational programs.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 