Alumni Association Throwing ‘Friends of SBCC’ Tailgate Party

The Santa Barbara City College Alumni Association invites anyone who has ever attended a class at SBCC or is a friend or fan of the college to attend its “Friends of SBCC” tailgate party from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

The celebration will be held on the SBCC campus in the John Dunn Gourmet Dining Room prior to the Vaqueros’ game against Glendale, which marks their final home contest of the regular season. SBCC football is 6-1 on the season after going undefeated through its first six games of the year.

The tailgate party will include heavy appetizers, beer, and wine provided by Deep Sea Winery of Santa Barbara. Tickets to the tailgate event are $10 and can be purchased on Night Out by clicking here.

After the party, attendees are invited to La Playa Stadium to cheer on the Vaqueros from the comfort of the skybox overlooking the stadium. The football game’s kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Alumni Association’s first tailgate party and hope that alumni, along with their friends and family, will come out and join us to meet and greet and reconnect with the college,” said Robyn Parker, Alumni Association president.

The SBCC Alumni Association aims to unite alumni for the purpose of opening doors through the development of mutually beneficial relationships and also encourages alumni still living in the area to stay connected to the college.

Former Santa Barbara City College students interested in learning more about the Alumni Association can click here or contact Lisa Skvarla at 805.730.4412 or [email protected].

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the SBCC Alumni Association.