SBCC, American University of Paris Sign Transfer Admission Guarantee Agreement

Santa Barbara City College and the American University of Paris recently announced the signing of a new Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG).

In addition to guaranteed admission, SBCC students who meet the conditions of the TAG are also guaranteed to graduate from American University of Paris in two years. SBCC is among one of the few of the 112 community colleges in California to offer this specific transfer opportunity.

The college now has 18 Transfer Admission Guarantees with four-year colleges and universities throughout the United States. The TAG with AUP expands this opportunity to Europe.

“Successful transfer is among SBCC’s highest priorities,” SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. “Attending the American University of Paris will open new vistas and different learning perspectives for these students. Those who are interested in international careers will already have a step up. Those who may want to complete their undergraduate degree in a new cultural environment will be steeped in the richness of European academics, history and lifestyle.”

The American University of Paris is a private, independent and accredited liberal arts and sciences university in Paris. Founded in 1962, the university is one of the oldest American institutions of higher education in Europe.

Currently AUP offers 20 majors in its undergraduate program and 10 graduate degrees. In addition to full-length programs of study, AUP sponsors accelerated Summer programs, Study Abroad programs and faculty-led cultural excursions throughout Europe. AUP is accredited in the United States by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

Information regarding the AUP Transfer Admission Guarantee requirements and articulation agreements for each major are available by clicking here. SBCC students are also encouraged to consider joining the Transfer Academy, an awarding-winning program within the Transfer Center that guides students through the process and courses needed to qualify for guaranteed transfer admission by the most efficient and effective means possible. Click here for more information regarding the Transfer Academy.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.