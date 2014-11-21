Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Appoints New Directors Claudia Johnson and Julie Samson

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | November 21, 2014 | 12:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College recently announced the appointment of two new directors whose positions involve extensive community and business outreach.

Claudia Johnson
Claudia Johnson

Claudia Johnson has been named director of SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Program. One of the largest programs of its kind in the state, Dual Enrollment partners the college with local high schools to offer college credit classes to their students. The courses are held at the high schools and at the SBCC main campus.

Johnson has been associated with SBCC since 2007. As adjunct faculty, she served as instructor, advisor and faculty liaison for the Adult High School/GED program. She also has worked at the SBCC Noncredit Division (formerly Continuing Education) as an instructional support coordinator and project coordinator.

Prior to working at SBCC, she was a lecturer of Latin America and Iberian Studies and Law and Society at UCSB.

Johnson received her bachelor of arts degree in international development studies and Latin American studies from UCLA and earned her master's degree in Latin American and Iberian studies from UCSB. In addition, she served as a Fulbright Research Fellow for the U.S. State Department.

Julie Samson has been appointed director of SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The center trains entrepreneurs through theoretical curriculum, practical and experiential application, mentorship, counseling, internships, networking and post-startup support.

Most recently, Samson served as CEO and founder of The Brilliant Edge, acting as a business adviser and entrepreneurship educator to local economic development organizations. Her clients have included the Small Business Development Center and Women’s Economic Ventures.

At SBCC, she served as instructor and student mentor for SBCC’s Enterprise Launch program and developed and implemented new courses at the Center for Lifelong Learning that provided targeted entrepreneurial skills training to the local community.

Julie Samson
Julie Samson

With the Small Business Development Center/Economic Development Collaborative-Ventura County, Samson developed and implemented LightBox Accelerator, an online program that simplifies the business startup process and makes it time and cost effective to launch business in 90 days or less.

Samson received her bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Colorado-Boulder and her master's degree in professional communication, technical writing/training and development emphasis from Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

In announcing the appointments, SBCC’s Dean of Educational Programs Melissa Moreno said, “The Dual Enrollment Program and the Scheinfeld Center are two very visible and critical educational outreach arms to our local high schools and area businesses. Claudia and Julie both bring a fresh perspective and wealth of knowledge to their positions and these programs will thrive and flourish under their leadership.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 

