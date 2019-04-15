SBCC Aquatic Athletes Moving On to Next Level

Four SBCC aquatic athletes signed with four-year colleges.

Emma Fraser, a two-time All-American from Canada, received a scholarship to play water polo at Pac-12 school Arizona State and Sarah Parson accepted a water polo scholarship to Fresno State.

Kelee Shimizu will join the swim team at Cal State East Bay and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff, SBCC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017-18, will play water polo for Sonoma State.

"I'm so proud of my entire program but these four girls have all earned the opportunity to compete for two more years," said Vaquero coach Chuckie Roth. "Each one of these girls has been a pleasure to coach and has helped define what this program is about. We worked very hard in and out of the classroom and we support our teammates."

Fraser, the two-time MVP of the WSC, set school records last fall with 123 goals in a season and 209 career goals on the Vaqueros' water polo squad that went 30-5 and finished fourth in the state. She also led the team in steals (50). Parson was second with 54 goals and 30 steals.

The four players helped SBCC to a 61-8 water polo record the last two seasons and two WSC championships with a perfect 16-0 record. They won the state title in 2017 in the fourth year of the program. They're also top-flight swimmers on a swimming & diving team that has won 105 consecutive WSC meets.

"Each one of these young ladies will make an impact in their programs just as they have here at Santa Barbara City College," added Roth. "I'm very fortunate to have coach them extremely proud of what they stand for as athletes and people.

"I will miss each one of the girls greatly. They are extremely committed and responsible and have given so much to their team, coach and college."

