SBCC Arts & Crafts Fair Draws Crowds to Local Talents

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | December 13, 2018 | 9:36 a.m.
Art fans shopped for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at the Arts & Crafts Fair. Click to view larger
Art fans shopped for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at the Arts & Crafts Fair. (Courtesy photo)

From hand-knit scarfs to intricately crafted jewelry, thousands of unique creations were on display Dec. 1 at the SBCC School of Extended Learning (SEL) annual Arts & Crafts Fair.

Shoppers came to SBCC’s Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, to peruse booths from 70 local artists showcasing ceramics, jewelry, glass arts, textiles and weaving, floral arrangements, drawings and paintings.

Coming just in time for the holidays, the annual show gave shoppers a chance to start crossing gifts from their lists.

“The artist has put something of themselves into that artwork and it is carefully selected by the person who buys it,” said Eleanor Larson, a student organizer for the Arts & Crafts Fair. “The selection process, the creativity process, all adds to the value of the work.”

The Arts & Crafts Fair has legacy of more than 20 years, and each year it introduces the community to SEL’s talented artists, both students and instructors. Artists look forward to the fair as a chance to share their work with the community.

“While satisfying our community’s growing desire to shop local and support local artists, we hope the Arts & Crafts Fair will also inspire adults of all ages to take a class and come learn from our expert teachers in an encouraging environment,” said Andy Harper, senior director at SEL.

School of Extended Learning registration opened Dec. 11 for tuition-free classes and Dec. 13 for fee-based classes for spring semester classes and workshops. For more information, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

For more about SEL, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

