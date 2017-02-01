SBCC Athletes Moving On to Next Level

SBCC’s Isaac McClain and Addison Seale signed with New Mexico State and UCSB, respectively, on Wednesday during SBCC’s Signing Day at the Sports Pavilion.



McClain, a 6-2, 305-pound sophomore offensive tackle from Manteca, Calif., was a two-year starter and a two-time All-State player. He said he chose New Mexico State because his longtime friend and Vaquero teammate, Bilal Sharmoug, had already committed to the Aggies.

“I was blessed with the opportunity of a lifetime,” said McClain. “I played football with my best friend, Billy Sharmoug, since the sixth grade. We played Pop Warner together, high school together, went to a Div. 2 school together, then transferred here together.”

McClain will major in Administrative Justice.

“It was awesome to play football at SBCC, the best two years of my life,” he said. “All the support and staff that they provide for the student-athletes is really helpful. I think we have one of the best coaching staffs in California and they led us to a bowl game.”

Two other Vaqueros received scholarships to New Mexico State -- Sharmoug and defensive back Nakota Shephard-Creer.

“To have two guys who’ve been boyhood friends get full rides to a Division 1 college is very, very special,” said football coach Craig Moropoulos. “Isaac is the quiet guy but he plays very loud on the field. The No. 1 thing I appreciate about Isaac is he never complained how hard things were on the field or in the classroom. He utilized the support and guidance we offer and he’s very coachable.

“I can’t wait to see our three guys line up against Arizona State in the first game next season!”

Seven other Vaqueros have signed with four-year schools – quarterback Joshua “Graham” Lindeman (Mississippi), punter Joel Whitford (Washington), quarterback Noah Holle (East Central University, Okla.), running back Cedric Cooper (Southwestern Oklahoma State). defensive back Rhomel Fields (Alabama A&M), defensive back Tony Anderson (Grand View University, Iowa) and defensive back Mykhael Sanford (Northwood University, Mich.).



Women’s Water Polo: Seale, a left-handed sophomore attacker from La Jolla, was a two-time All-American for women’s water polo. She helped the Vaqueros win two WSC titles and was named conference MVP on last fall’s team that set a school record for wins (33-2) and reached the State final.

“I chose UCSB because it’s a great school and I can stay in town,” said Seale, who’s also a star swimmer and will start her second season with the Vaqueros on Feb. 10. “When I came here two years ago, I fell in love with Santa Barbara and the community you have here. When the opportunity came up to go to UCSB, it was an easy decision.”

Seale led all California Community College players with 107 assists while scoring 61 goals and making 68 steals.

“We were ranked No. 1 going into the playoffs and we came up one goal short in the final,” said Seale, a Communications major. “It’s been hard work, having to step up your game to get to the next level. Our coach Chuckie (Roth) is the best ever. He’s more than a coach, he’s really like a second father.

“He doesn’t care about you as an athlete, he cares about you as a person which is really special at this level.”

Seale said she’s excited to play for UCSB. Third-year coach Serela Kay led the Gauchos to their first Big West championship last year and assistant coach Sierra Peltcher is a former SBCC assistant who’s worked with Seale.