SBCC Athletes to Join American Heart Association’s 5K Walk and Run Saturday

On Saturday, Sept. 26, nearly 60 Santa Barbara City College athletes from the football team, women’s basketball team and cheer squad will showcase their compassion when they participate at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk and 5K Run to raise awareness and funds for heart disease and stroke research.

It all started when Kim Schuck, the community services and development specialist for SBCC’s Vaquero Athletics connected with Rayme Elliott, an AHA volunteer and Mom’s With Heart member who lost her one-year old son Logan to a rare pediatric heart condition in 2009.

(Mom’s with Heart is an AHA support group of families who have a child with a heart condition).

“We have people from the community come speak to our athletes about the bigger picture in life, outside of sports. How to triumph from tragedy,” said Kim Schuck, who will walk for Logan on Saturday. “Rayme came and told Logan’s story, and served as our Honorary Vaquero Captain for a football game. Afterwards, everyone wanted to be involved. It really shows the compassion of the students.”

Logan Elliott was born in August 2008. According to Elliott, he seemed like a perfect, healthy newborn,; However, at his eight-week baby check, a test was ordered to measure the level of oxygen in Logan’s blood, which came back very low.

The family was rushed to the hospital and then flown to the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a rare heart defect, Taussig-Bing. An eight-hour, open heart surgery followed and Logan was fitted with a pace maker.

The family spent 10 weeks in the hospital until Logan was strong enough to return home. Following the surgery, the Elliott’s spent an amazing year with their son celebrating holidays and his first birthday.

Unfortunately, in October 2009 he was taken to the emergency room after appearing ill, and while being examined, went into cardiac arrest and passed away. Since that time, Elliott has been working with AHA to raise awareness about pediatric heart diseases.



More than 1,000 people from Santa Barbara and nearby cities are expected to participate in the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk and 5k Run, sponsored nationally by Subway and locally by Cottage Health, Wells Fargo, Union Bank and Walgreens.

The 5K walk and run encourages healthy habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke, the nation’s number 1 and number 5 killers.

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.