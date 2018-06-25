Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Athletics in Top 10 Standings

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | June 25, 2018 | 12:44 p.m.

The National Alliance of Two Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) released the final standings for the NATYCAA Cup on June 18, naming Santa Barbara City College among the top 10 in California.

SBCC also ranked first among Western State Conference teams, and third overall in women’s sports.

The NATYCAA Cup measures the overall success of a school's accomplishments in California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state tournaments, using the top five women's and men's sports per school.

“To be so successful on this level, so many things have to go right," said Rocco Constantino, SBCC's director of athletics

"Our head and assistant coaches do a tremendous job, not just coaching in games and practice, but in supporting our student-athletes in the classroom and in their lives," Constantino said.

"I believe that allows our student-athletes to be comfortable on their teams and at SBCC and, in turn, that helps them perform better. Our athletic trainers do a fantastic job keeping our student-athletes healthy, which is also vital to our success,” Constantino said.

Constantino also praised the academic support and mentoring that student-athletes receive from faculty and staff in departments across campus, commenting:

“This success only happens with full support, and shows what we can accomplish when we work together as a team with everyone pulling in the same direction.”

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

