SBCC Automotive Services & Technology Honors Scholarship Recipients

The Santa Barbara City College Automotive Services & Technology Department celebrated the end of the academic year with a department barbecue and student achievement recognition ceremony Friday, May 6, 2016.

This year, the department received a generous donation of meat and deli items from local business Shalhoob Meat Company.

The event honored scholarship recipients and recognized the outstanding automotive student of the year.

Scholarship Recipients

» Montecito Rotary Award: Sean Normandin, $1250

» Woodies Scholarship: Sara Wilkerson, $1000

» Jermagian Scholarship: Carlos Mercado, $400

» Ted/Colleen Friedel Scholarship: Mike Keyes and Ivan Valazquez, $1500 each

» Independent Automotive Professional Association Award: Luke Barnett, $1000

» Elks Award: Luke Barnett, $400

» Wheels and Waves (Tami Tackett) Award: Ray Co, $1000

The Thomas Bennett Award was given to six students: Jonathon Cisneros, Mike Bowers, Chase Grier, Brent Thompson, Andrei Natali and Stephanie Todd. They each received $250.

Luke Barnett was named the 2016 SBCC Automotive Services & Technology Student of the Year.

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer at SBCC.