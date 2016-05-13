Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Automotive Services & Technology Honors Scholarship Recipients

SBCC Automotive Services & Technology students were honored for their acheivements and received scholarships at the department’s end-of-year celebration. Click to view larger
SBCC Automotive Services & Technology students were honored for their acheivements and received scholarships at the department’s end-of-year celebration. (SBCC photo)
By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | May 13, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.
Luke Barnett (left) was named the 2016 SBCC Automotive Services & Technology Student of the Year. Click to view larger
Luke Barnett (left) was named the 2016 SBCC Automotive Services & Technology Student of the Year.  (SBCC photo)

The Santa Barbara City College Automotive Services & Technology Department celebrated the end of the academic year with a department barbecue and student achievement recognition ceremony Friday, May 6, 2016.

This year, the department received a generous donation of meat and deli items from local business Shalhoob Meat Company.

The event honored scholarship recipients and recognized the outstanding automotive student of the year. 

Scholarship Recipients

» Montecito Rotary Award: Sean Normandin, $1250

» Woodies Scholarship: Sara Wilkerson, $1000

» Jermagian Scholarship: Carlos Mercado, $400

» Ted/Colleen Friedel Scholarship: Mike Keyes and Ivan Valazquez, $1500 each

» Independent Automotive Professional Association Award: Luke Barnett, $1000

» Elks Award: Luke Barnett, $400

» Wheels and Waves (Tami Tackett) Award: Ray Co, $1000

The Thomas Bennett Award was given to six students: Jonathon Cisneros, Mike Bowers, Chase Grier, Brent Thompson, Andrei Natali and Stephanie Todd. They each received $250.

Luke Barnett was named the 2016 SBCC Automotive Services & Technology Student of the Year.

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer at SBCC.

 
