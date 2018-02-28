SBCC Baseball Can’t Take Advantage of Good Start

Baseball

SBCC took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Wednesday at Jackie Robinson Field, then the bats went silent and the Vaqueros suffered a 6-3 baseball loss to Pasadena City.

Jake Holton went 2-2 and was hit by a pair of pitches to reach base four times. John Jensen and Joshua Perlmutter singled with two outs in the first and Holton followed with a run-scoring single to center field.

Phil Quartararo delivered a two-run double to left and the Vaqueros (9-7) were up 3-0 before the Lancers (9-6) came to bat. Santa Barbara managed only two hits in the last eight innings.

PCC got single runs in the first and third, then grabbed a 5-3 lead with a three-run seventh. Ryan Lewis tied it on an RBI single and Nico Martinez followed with a two-run single to left.

Pasadena right-hander Nathan Garkow went seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He struck out 10 and walked one. SBCC starter Brett Vansant pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Mission on Saturday at 1 p.m.

