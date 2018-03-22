Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

SBCC Baseball Continues to Struggle on Road, Loses at East L.A.

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 13, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

East Los Angeles scored eight runs in its last five innings on Tuesday to hand SBCC an 11-6 baseball loss in Monterey Park.

The Huskies (7-3) rapped out 15 hits and garnered five walks from six Vaquero pitchers. SBCC fell to 1-5 on the road and 5-5 overall.

Santa Barbara has scored 33 runs in its last four games (8.3 avg.) and given up 34.

The Vaqueros fell behind 3-0, then took a 4-3 lead in the third on a two-run single by Shane Hersh and John Jensen’s second two-run homer in as many games. Hersh was 2-4 with two RBIs, Reinhard Lautz was 2-4 with a double and Jake Holton went 2-4.

The Huskies scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth to grab an 8-4 advantage.

Brett Vansant went three innings, giving up three runs on six hits. Dylan Porter faced five batters in the fourth and got the loss after allowing two runs on one hit, an error, a wild pitch, a walk, a sacrifice fly and a hit batter.

“We played fine, we just couldn’t throw strikes again,” said SBCC coach Jeff Walker. “We’re having trouble getting a win on the road.”

The Vaqueros will try to snap their four-game road slide on Thursday when they travel to Culver City to take on West L.A. at 2 p.m. 
 

