Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Baseball Moves Back Into First After Beating Oxnard, 7-4

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 7, 2017 | 7:52 p.m.

Reinhard Lautz drilled his first college home run, a two-run shot in the third, on Friday and SBCC went on to defeat Oxnard 7-4 in a WSC North baseball game.

Lautz, a transfer from UCSB and a former Agoura High standout, went 2-5 from the leadoff position. Joseph Hamilton doubled with one out in the third and Lautz homered for a 2-1 lead.

The Vaqueros (19-12, 10-5) regained sole possession of first in the WSC North, a half-game ahead of Moorpark (9-5). Cuesta, which lost 7-2 at Ventura on Friday, is 9-6 and Ventura is 8-7 in a tight race that has five games remaining.

Oxnard fell to 13-19-1 and 3-12.

John Jensen went 2-4, raising his average to .349. He ranks second in the WSC North for the season and he’s No. 1 in conference play with a .397 average.

The Vaqueros boosted the lead to 4-1 in the fourth when Jake Holton doubled and scored on a wild pitch, then Andrew Schatz singled, went to third on an error and scored on a passed ball.

The Condors scored two in the sixth to make it 4-3. Holton delivered his second double in the seventh, a two-out shot that scored Michael Montpas and made it 5-3.

Kyle Wade (5-2) got the pitching win, going 5.2 innings and giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Steven Elliott tossed two innings of scoreless relief to earn his first save.

Oxnard cut the deficit to one run, 5-4, on Jordan Castro’s RBI single in the seventh. The Vaqueros put up a pair of insurance runs in the ninth when Jensen scored on an error and Wes Ghan-Gibson brought in Tyler Rosen with a sacrifice bunt.

The Vaqueros travel to the state’s No. 6 team and Orange Empire leader, Riverside (24-8), on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. nonconference game.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 