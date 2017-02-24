SBCC Baseball Shut Down by El Camino

Baseball

Taylor Rashi held SBCC to two runs and struck out 12 on Friday, leading No. 10 El Camino to a 9-2 baseball win over visiting SBCC.

Nine days ago, the Vaqueros (4-7) handed the Warriors (11-2) their first loss of the year with a 9-4 win at Pershing Park.

The Warriors got a run in the first and five more in the second as starter Kyle Wade lasted just two innings. Angel Mora had a three-run triple in the second frame.

Rashi, a 6-4 sophomore right-hander, fanned six of the first nine batters before Joseph Hamilton led off the fourth with a single. He faced 19 batters, just one over the minimum, in the first six innings as the Warriors built a 7-0 lead.

Rashi went eight innings, allowing two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Santa Barbara scored two in the seventh on a double by Tyler Rosen and RBI singles from Jake Holton and John Jensen. The Warriors scored two of their own in the seventh to regain their seven-run lead, 9-2.

Santa Barbara will play its third home game in the first 12 outings on Saturday when East L.A. comes to Pershing Park for a 1 p.m. contest. The Vaqueros beat the Huskies 5-1 on Tuesday.