Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Baseball Shut Down by El Camino

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 24, 2017 | 6:45 p.m.

Taylor Rashi held SBCC to two runs and struck out 12 on Friday, leading No. 10 El Camino to a 9-2 baseball win over visiting SBCC.

Nine days ago, the Vaqueros (4-7) handed the Warriors (11-2) their first loss of the year with a 9-4 win at Pershing Park.

The Warriors got a run in the first and five more in the second as starter Kyle Wade lasted just two innings. Angel Mora had a three-run triple in the second frame.

Rashi, a 6-4 sophomore right-hander, fanned six of the first nine batters before Joseph Hamilton led off the fourth with a single. He faced 19 batters, just one over the minimum, in the first six innings as the Warriors built a 7-0 lead.

Rashi went eight innings, allowing two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Santa Barbara scored two in the seventh on a double by Tyler Rosen and RBI singles from Jake Holton and John Jensen. The Warriors scored two of their own in the seventh to regain their seven-run lead, 9-2.

Santa Barbara will play its third home game in the first 12 outings on Saturday when East L.A. comes to Pershing Park for a 1 p.m. contest. The Vaqueros beat the Huskies 5-1 on Tuesday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 