Baseball

SBCC Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader at Saddleback

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 1, 2019 | 8:45 p.m.

SBCC scored five runs in the 11th inning of Friday’s opener, then rallied for two runs in the last two innings of the nightcap to sweep a baseball doubleheader from Saddleback at Doug Fritz Field in Mission Viejo, 8-3 and 2-1.

Santa Barbara, ranked No. 12 in Southern California, improved to 4-0, its best start since the 2015 team started 5-0. No. 4 Saddleback fell to 2-3.

First baseman Jacob Bravo was the hero of the 8-3 win in Game 1, going 2-4 with two RBIs. He belted a solo homer to right to put the Vaqueros up 3-2 in the eighth, then drove in the go-ahead run with a double to center for a 4-3 lead in the 11th, touching off a five-run Santa Barbara uprising.

Saddleback sent the game into extra innings in the bottom of the ninth on Nick Lopez’s two-out RBI single that scored Ryan Thibert, who opened the inning with a single to center field.

SBCC leadoff hitter Pat Caulfield went 3-6 with three stolen bases and Benjamin Martz had a three-run triple in the 11th. Jack

Jack Aldrich pitched the first six innings, holding the Gauchos to two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

Michael Jacobson got the win after throwing the ninth and 10th innings and allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Joe Kinsky pitched a 1-2-3 11th to secure the victory.

The Vaqueros rallied to win Game 2 by a 2-1 score after getting no-hit for seven innings by Zak Herbers. He struck out 12. 

Bravo got SBCC’s first hit in the nightcap, doubling down the left-field line to open the top of the eighth. Alonzo Rubalcaba bunted him to third and Matt Comnos came on in relief. Logan Pollack grounded out to third and Bravo scored to tie it 1-1.

In the ninth, Alex Holets drew a walk and Boston Hubbard was hit by a pitch with one out. Nicholas Prainito singled to left to score Holets with the go-ahead run.

Sophomore left-hander Ian Churchill pitched the first five innings and was dominant, giving up just one run on five hits in five innings. He struck out 10 and has 18 strikeouts in his first 10 innings. His ERA went up to 0.90.

Conner Roberts was outstanding in his first relief appearance as he held the home team to no runs on two hits in the last four innings and struck out six. He had two strikeouts in the ninth wrapped around a hit batter. He got Dimitri Colacchio on a groundout to Pollack at third to end the game.

The Vaqueros will play three of four on the road next week, starting Tuesday at Antelope Valley at 1 p.m.
 

