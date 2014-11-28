SBCC Baseball Team Holding Youth Camp, Canned Food Drive on Saturday

The SBCC baseball team is holding a Youth Camp on Saturday to help out local families during the holiday season.

The cost is a canned food donation (or several), which will be donated to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“This is a great event to help us teach the great game of baseball while helping those in need,” Vaquero head coach Jeff Walker said.

The camp is for kids ages 5 to 13 and will be held at Pershing Park from 10 a.m. to noon. You can RSVP by emailing your name and your kid’s name to Coach Walker at [email protected].

— Dave Loveton is the sports information coordinator for SBCC.