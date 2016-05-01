SBCC Baseball to Host Riverside in Regional Wild-Card Game

Baseball

SBCC was seeded 15th for the Southern Cal Regional baseball playoffs and will host No. 18 Riverside in a wild-card game on Tuesday at Pershing Park with the first pitch at 2 p.m.

If the Vaqueros win, they'll advance to a best-of-3 series at No. 2 Glendale on Friday..

The Vaqueros (19-17) won nine of their last 12 to finish second in the WSC North at 16-8. They’re making their sixth straight appearance in the Regional playoffs. SBCC has finished fifth in the State the last two years.

Riverside (21-15) tied for fifth in the Orange Empire Conference at 9-12. The Tigers hosted the Vaqueros on March 23 and scored four runs in the 7th and 8th innings to pull out a 5-3 victory. Steven Ledesma, the Vaqueros’ No. 1 pitcher, threw a strong six innings in that contest, holding Riverside to one run on three hits with six strikeouts.

Third baseman Chris Smutny leads Santa Barbara in hitting at .311. He went 6-for-9 in the last two games vs. Hancock and is batting .385 with 8 RBIs in his last six games. Nicholas Allman is hitting .304 and Nicolas Bereaud has a .303 average with seven homers and 35 RBIs.

Ledesma, who signed to play for UCSB next year, is 7-3 with a 2.33 ERA. He ranks second in the state with 95 strikeouts. Ian Clark is 6-4 with a 2.82 ERA.

Left fielder Michael Darr leads the Tigers with a .350 batting average and Casey Sheehan is hitting .330. Andrew O’Brien has a 5-4 pitching record and a 2.05 ERA. Angel Delgado has started 13 games, going 6-3 with a 2.80 ERA.

Riverside is batting .269 as a team and is No. 14 in the state with a 3.36 ERA. The Vaqueros are hitting .246 with a 3.89 ERA.