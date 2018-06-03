Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:37 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Bats Lost in a Fog at Saddleback

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 1, 2018 | 8:37 p.m.

Tanner Brubaker tossed seven innings of one-run, five-hit ball and Saddleback silenced SBCC’s offense in a 5-1 baseball win on Thursday night at Doug Fritz Field in Mission Viejo.

The game was called after eight innings due to thick fog.

Brubaker (2-0), a 6-5 sophomore right-hander, held the Vaqueros (2-1) to one run and struck out seven with no walks. The Vaqueros had just five baserunners in the game and left three on base. Saddleback had eight hits and stranded 12 runners.

The Gauchos (4-0) took a 3-0 lead with single runs in the first three innings. Vaquero starter Brett Vansant lasted just 2.1 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with four walks.

Five Vaquero hurlers walked eight batters and struck out five. Three Saddleback pitchers combined on a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Left fielder John Jensen went 2-3 for the Vaqueros. Jensen tripled to center with one out in the fourth and scored on a two-out single by Mitch Sancier to make it 3-1. The Gauchos added single runs in the fourth and eighth.

The teams, who are both ranked in the top 15 in Southern Cal, will play Game 2 of a three-game series on Friday at 5 p.m.

