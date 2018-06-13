SBCC Battles Back to Beat El Camino for Fourth Straight Win

Baseball

SBCC erased deficits of 4-0 and 5-3 on Thursday to rally past El Camino 6-5 in a nonconference baseball game at Torrance.

The 12th-ranked Vaqueros (9-5) won their fourth straight and third in a row on the road. El Camino, which was ranked No. 2 in a Southern Cal preseason poll, fell to 7-6.

Santa Barbara trailed 4-0 after five innings, then scored six in its last four at-bats.

The Vaqueros were down 5-4 in the top of the ninth when pinch-hitter Mitch Sancier singled with one out. Boston Hubbard tied the game on a triple to left-center and scored the go-ahead run on a groundout by Reinhard Lautz.

John Jensen went 2-4 with two runs. Jake Holton was 1-3 with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth that cut the deficit to 4-2. Holton pitched the ninth and struck out Joseph Borges with a runner on first to record his fifth save.

Spencer Palmer was 4-5 with two doubles for the Warriors.

SBCC starter Jayden Metz only lasted one inning and 10 batters. He gave up four runs on three hits. Steven Elliott pitched a solid five innings in relief, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Yeager George (2-0) got the win after giving up one run in the seventh and eighth.

The same teams will clash at Pershing Park on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. The Vaqueros are 5-0 at home with 69 runs (13.8 avg.) and a .395 batting average.

