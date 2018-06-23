Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:37 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Battles Back to Win Men’s Soccer Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 25, 2017 | 5:01 p.m.

SBCC erased a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals in less than two minutes late in the second half on Friday afternoon and went on to register a 3-2 victory over L.A. Harbor in its men’s soccer season debut at La Playa Stadium.

Sophomore forward Victor Chavez scored twice for the Vaqueros and Ameyawu Muntari, a freshman midfielder from Ghana, was involved in all three goals with a goal and two assists.

 “One of the hardest things to do is come back from a 1-0 or 2-1 deficit,” said Chavez. “We kept telling each other to keep going, keep going and to keep shooting. I took every chance I had and luckily two of them went in.”

The Vaqueros fell behind 2-1 at the half and were outshot 5-1 in the first 15 minutes of the second half before coming to life. Muntari found himself alone about 16 yards in front of the net, but kicked it over the bar in the 71st minute.

The best goal of the game came at the 71:42 mark when Omar Cabanas lobbed a long lead pass up the left side to Sonny Boyoko. Boyoko, a freshman from Paris, France and the brother of ex-SBCC assistant coach Goffin Boyoko, slid the ball across to a cutting Anyadike, who scored from point-blank range to tie it 2-2.

The Vaqueros struck again 1:49 later when Anyadike passed to Chavez and he bent a left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the upper left corner for the game-winner at 73:31.

“We made a couple of individual errors in the first half and we spoke to the boys at halftime about shooting more,” said 11th-year head coach John Sisterson. “You have to test the keeper or you’re not going to score.

“We made a couple of substitutions that made a difference. Omar hit a great through ball to Sonny and we got on the end of it to tie the game at 2.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 