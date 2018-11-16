SBCC Beaten By Sierra in Women’s Water Polo State Semifinals

Water Polo

SBCC's quest for a repeat women's water polo state championship was stopped by Sierra College of Rocklin, 10-6, in the semifinals of the CCCAA State Final Four at West Valley College in Saratoga on Saturday.

Grace O’Callaghan scored four goals to lead the Wolverines past the defending champions.

The Wolverines (28-2), the No. 1 seed from the North, were 4-for-6 on the power play while the Vaqueros (30-4), the No. 2 entry from the South, were just 1-9.

Sierra will be making its second straight trip to the state final. The Vaqueros edged the Wolverines 8-6 in last year’s final and beat them 8-4 a month ago in the Long Beach semifinals.

Emma Fraser had two goals and four steals for Santa Barbara, which lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than three years. The Vaqueros are 94-9 the past three seasons with a state championship and a state runner-up finish.

Sarah Parson, Fraser and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff scored in the first period to give the Vaqueros a 3-2 lead. Sierra tallied the only three goals of the second quarter in a span of 3:16 to take a 5-3 lead at the half.

Fraser took a pass from Kemi Dijkstra and drilled a goal off the post from 8 meters to pull the Vaqueros within one, 5-4, at 3:11 of the third quarter. But Shanti Reisinger and Hannah Perry responded with scores in the last 2:48 and Sierra took a 7-4 lead into the final quarter.

Sierra’s Danielle Brown, one of the top goalies in the state, was tough throughout the game, making 11 saves, including four in the fourth quarter.

Dijkstra had a goal and three assists. Nicole Poulos made eight saves and had three steals. Russell-Sadoff and Kelee Shimizu both had three steals for SBCC, which is making its third straight appearance in the State Final 4.

The Vaqueros will play San Joaquin Delta (21-11) in the third-place game on Saturday at 8 a.m. Top-seeded Fullerton edged Delta 13-12 in overtime in the second semifinal. SBCC has beaten the Mustangs twice this year by scores of 10-6 and 15-6.