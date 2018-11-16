Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 16 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fog/Mist Smoke 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Beaten By Sierra in Women’s Water Polo State Semifinals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 16, 2018 | 5:40 p.m.

SBCC's quest for a repeat women's water polo state championship was stopped by Sierra College of Rocklin, 10-6, in the semifinals of the CCCAA State Final Four at West Valley College in Saratoga on Saturday.

Grace O’Callaghan scored four goals to lead the Wolverines past the defending champions.

The Wolverines (28-2), the No. 1 seed from the North, were 4-for-6 on the power play while the Vaqueros (30-4), the No. 2 entry from the South, were just 1-9.

Sierra will be making its second straight trip to the state final. The Vaqueros edged the Wolverines 8-6 in last year’s final and beat them 8-4 a month ago in the Long Beach semifinals.

Emma Fraser had two goals and four steals for Santa Barbara, which lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than three years. The Vaqueros are 94-9 the past three seasons with a state championship and a state runner-up finish. 

Sarah Parson, Fraser and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff scored in the first period to give the Vaqueros a 3-2 lead. Sierra tallied the only three goals of the second quarter in a span of 3:16 to take a 5-3 lead at the half.

Fraser took a pass from Kemi Dijkstra and drilled a goal off the post from 8 meters to pull the Vaqueros within one, 5-4, at 3:11 of the third quarter. But Shanti Reisinger and Hannah Perry responded with scores in the last 2:48 and Sierra took a 7-4 lead into the final quarter.

Sierra’s Danielle Brown, one of the top goalies in the state, was tough throughout the game, making 11 saves, including four in the fourth quarter.

Dijkstra had a goal and three assists. Nicole Poulos made eight saves and had three steals. Russell-Sadoff and Kelee Shimizu both had three steals for SBCC, which is making its third straight appearance in the State Final 4.

The Vaqueros will play San Joaquin Delta (21-11) in the third-place game on Saturday at 8 a.m. Top-seeded Fullerton edged Delta 13-12 in overtime in the second semifinal. SBCC has beaten the Mustangs twice this year by scores of 10-6 and 15-6.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 