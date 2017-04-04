SBCC Beats Cuesta, 8-6, to Take Over First Place in WSC North

Baseball

Tyler Rosen slammed a three-run homer and Mitchell Sancier was 2-4 with two RBIs on Tuesday, guiding SBCC to an 8-6 baseball win at Cuesta that moved the Vaqueros into sole possession of first in the WSC North.

The Vaqueros (18-11, 9-4) won their fourth in a row. Moorpark and Cuesta (13-17, 8-5) are tied for second and Ventura is fourth at 7-6.

The Vaqueros fell behind 4-0 after two innings, then Rosen unloaded his fourth homer in the third after Reinhard Lautz reached on an error and John Jensen singled. SBCC went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on a pair of unearned runs.

Rosen, a sophomore outfielder from Palos Verdes High, leads Santa Barbara with four home runs and 20 RBI.

Reece Elliott (3-1) got the pitching win, giving up four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Jake Keily tossed the last three innings to earn his third save. He gave up two runs in the seventh, then got the last six outs in order on a strikeout and five flyouts.

Andrew Schatz had a double and two RBIs for the Vaqueros, who stretched the lead to 8-4 in the seventh on an RBI double by Schatz, an RBI single by Sancier and a wild pitch that scored Sancier.

The Vaqueros will host Cuesta on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

