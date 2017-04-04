Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Beats Cuesta, 8-6, to Take Over First Place in WSC North

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 4, 2017 | 7:11 p.m.

Tyler Rosen slammed a three-run homer and Mitchell Sancier was 2-4 with two RBIs on Tuesday, guiding SBCC to an 8-6 baseball win at Cuesta that moved the Vaqueros into sole possession of first in the WSC North.

The Vaqueros (18-11, 9-4) won their fourth in a row. Moorpark and Cuesta (13-17, 8-5) are tied for second and Ventura is fourth at 7-6.

The Vaqueros fell behind 4-0 after two innings, then Rosen unloaded his fourth homer in the third after Reinhard Lautz reached on an error and John Jensen singled. SBCC went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on a pair of unearned runs.

Rosen, a sophomore outfielder from Palos Verdes High, leads Santa Barbara with four home runs and 20 RBI.

Reece Elliott (3-1) got the pitching win, giving up four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Jake Keily tossed the last three innings to earn his third save. He gave up two runs in the seventh, then got the last six outs in order on a strikeout and five flyouts.

Andrew Schatz had a double and two RBIs for the Vaqueros, who stretched the lead to 8-4 in the seventh on an RBI double by Schatz, an RBI single by Sancier and a wild pitch that scored Sancier.

The Vaqueros will host Cuesta on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 