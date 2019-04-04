Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, April 5 , 2019, 7:30 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

SBCC Beats Hancock on Tommy Holguin’s Walk-Off Hit in 9th

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 4, 2019 | 7:24 a.m.

After a rocky first three innings, SBCC settled down on Thursday at Pershing Park and rallied for a 6-5 walk-off baseball win on Tommy Holguin’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Vaqueros improved to 14-11 overall and 7-7 in the WSC North. They’re in third place in conference, two games behind co-leaders Cuesta and Ventura, with six to play. Hancock (14-16, 6-8) is tied for fourth with Moorpark.

The game was a battle of ex-Dos Pueblos pitchers as reliever Jake McBride made his first start for the Vaqueros and Dylan Kelley, a star on the Chargers’ CIF semifinalist team last year, started for the Bulldogs.

Left-hander Jack Aldrich came on in the third inning and allowed the first four runners to score (two unearned) on three hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter. He settled down to finish the game, giving up four runs on six hits over seven innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

“In the first few innings, a team is still trying to get its feet in the water,” said Aldrich, a freshman from Oaks Christian High. “I knew that once we got our feet in the water, we’d be cruising in the later innings. I was happy our guys were able to make adjustments and get it done in the last inning.” 

The Vaqueros fell behind 5-0 in the third and finally got on the board in the fifth when Nick Trifiletti walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Logan Pollack’s single to right center. Nick Prainito doubled in the seventh and Trifiletti unloaded his second homer of the year – a two-run shot over the left-field fence that cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Vaqueros sent seven players to the dish in the bottom of the ninth and scored three times for the walk-off win. Jacob Bravo reached on an infield single and Prainito hit an RBI double that bounced past a diving left fielder. Trifiletti was hit by a pitch from Hancock closer Ismael Hernandez and after a strikeout, Pollack singled to right on an 0-2 pitch to score Prainito and make it 5-4.

Joshua Perlmutter was intentionally walked, loading the bases and bringing the infield in. Holguin drilled the second pitch to the gap in right center, scoring Trifiletti and touching off a huge celebration as the players mobbed Holguin between first and second base.

“I knew they would come at me with a fastball, so I just got ready and went for it,” said Holguin, a former Santa Barbara High standout. “Jersey [Trifiletti] got us going with that home run in the seventh. I knew they’d come at me with a fastball and I just tried to do my best.”

Two days earlier, Hernandez had struck Holguin out on a 10-pitch at-bat to open the 10th inning of a game the Vaqueros ended up winning, 10-8.

Pollack, Prainito and Pat Caulfield all went 2-4 with Pollack driving in two runs. Caulfield has a four-game hit streak and he’s batted .500 in that span (9-18) to raise his average to a team-leading .351.

Santa Barbara will play a two-game set with Cuesta on Saturday in San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m. and Tuesday at Pershing Park with the first pitch at 2:30 p.m.
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 