SBCC Beats Hancock on Tommy Holguin’s Walk-Off Hit in 9th

After a rocky first three innings, SBCC settled down on Thursday at Pershing Park and rallied for a 6-5 walk-off baseball win on Tommy Holguin’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Vaqueros improved to 14-11 overall and 7-7 in the WSC North. They’re in third place in conference, two games behind co-leaders Cuesta and Ventura, with six to play. Hancock (14-16, 6-8) is tied for fourth with Moorpark.

The game was a battle of ex-Dos Pueblos pitchers as reliever Jake McBride made his first start for the Vaqueros and Dylan Kelley, a star on the Chargers’ CIF semifinalist team last year, started for the Bulldogs.

Left-hander Jack Aldrich came on in the third inning and allowed the first four runners to score (two unearned) on three hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter. He settled down to finish the game, giving up four runs on six hits over seven innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

“In the first few innings, a team is still trying to get its feet in the water,” said Aldrich, a freshman from Oaks Christian High. “I knew that once we got our feet in the water, we’d be cruising in the later innings. I was happy our guys were able to make adjustments and get it done in the last inning.”

The Vaqueros fell behind 5-0 in the third and finally got on the board in the fifth when Nick Trifiletti walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Logan Pollack’s single to right center. Nick Prainito doubled in the seventh and Trifiletti unloaded his second homer of the year – a two-run shot over the left-field fence that cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Vaqueros sent seven players to the dish in the bottom of the ninth and scored three times for the walk-off win. Jacob Bravo reached on an infield single and Prainito hit an RBI double that bounced past a diving left fielder. Trifiletti was hit by a pitch from Hancock closer Ismael Hernandez and after a strikeout, Pollack singled to right on an 0-2 pitch to score Prainito and make it 5-4.

Joshua Perlmutter was intentionally walked, loading the bases and bringing the infield in. Holguin drilled the second pitch to the gap in right center, scoring Trifiletti and touching off a huge celebration as the players mobbed Holguin between first and second base.

“I knew they would come at me with a fastball, so I just got ready and went for it,” said Holguin, a former Santa Barbara High standout. “Jersey [Trifiletti] got us going with that home run in the seventh. I knew they’d come at me with a fastball and I just tried to do my best.”

Two days earlier, Hernandez had struck Holguin out on a 10-pitch at-bat to open the 10th inning of a game the Vaqueros ended up winning, 10-8.

Pollack, Prainito and Pat Caulfield all went 2-4 with Pollack driving in two runs. Caulfield has a four-game hit streak and he’s batted .500 in that span (9-18) to raise his average to a team-leading .351.

Santa Barbara will play a two-game set with Cuesta on Saturday in San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m. and Tuesday at Pershing Park with the first pitch at 2:30 p.m.

