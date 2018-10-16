SBCC Beats Moorpark on Celso Lagunas Goal

Soccer

Celso Lagunas buried a shot from just inside the top of the box in the 30th minute on Tuesday and SBCC shut out Moorpark 1-0 in a WSC North men’s soccer contest.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 6 in the state, bounced back from a tough 4-2 loss to Oxnard and improved to 7-2-2 overall and 2-1 in conference. Moorpark is 2-7-4 and 1-1-1.

Adrian Gamez went forward and set-up the game’s only goal. Lagunas, a former Santa Barbara High standout, used his right foot to send it into the bottom corner for his fifth score of the year.

Lukas Schuh made four saves and the defense posted its fourth shutout in five games.

“Sadiki Johnson was strong up top and Andrew Wakamiya and Oscar Drevland did a good job of getting forward,” said coach John Sisterson. “Sadiki made a good goal in the first half but they called a hand ball.”

Santa Barbara outshot the Raiders 20-5 with 12 shots on goal. The Vaqueros are No. 6 in state defense, allowing just nine goals in 11 games.

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Mission on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

