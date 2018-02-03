SBCC Beats Saddleback on Reinhard Lautz 3-Run Homer in 9th

Baseball

Reinhard Lautz unleashed a dramatic three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth on Friday night, lifting SBCC to a 5-4 baseball win at Saddleback.

Lautz, a sophomore right-fielder from Agoura High, went 2-4 with four RBIs. Third baseman Jake Holton went 2-4 with an RBI and pitched the ninth for his first save.

The Vaqueros were down to their final out when Nick Prainito and Elijah Hodges walked. They advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, setting the stage for Lautz’ dramatic blast.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 12 in Southern Cal, had eight hits and improved to 3-1 despite 13 strikeouts. It was the first loss of the year for No. 10 Saddleback (4-1).

The Gauchos scored three in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. The Vaqueros got one back in the seventh when Shane Hersh singled, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on an infield single by Lautz.

Lautz was involved in all five runs. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning and came around to score on Holton’s fielder’s choice. He had an RBI single in the seventh to make it 4-2 and then delivered his first homer to left in the ninth.

Lautz is batting .471 with a homer and eight RBIs in four games.

Freshman left-hander Ian Churchill pitched well for the first 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) on just two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The Vaqueros and Gauchos will play the finale of their three-game set in Mission Viejo on Saturday at 1 p.m.

