SBCC Blanked at Home by East L.A., 1-0

Baseball

Troy Maki tossed seven shutout innings on Tuesday, leading East L.A. to a 1-0 baseball victory over SBCC in a pitcher’s duel at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros (4-3) had seven hits, including three doubles, and the Huskies (5-3) were held to six singles by four Vaquero hurlers.

SBCC threw three pitchers in the first four innings – Jack Aldrich, Toby Spach and Tristan Perrin — who ended up blanking the Huskies on four hits.

East L.A. scored the only run of the game in the second inning. Spach hit Gabriel Jimenez, the first batter he faced, to open the second and he went to second on an infield single by Steven Villagran. The runners moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt by Jason Vela and Jimenez scored the eventual game-winning run when Jake Aguilar grounded out to second base.

“It’s been a while since we were shut out at home and maybe the guys forgot what it was like to play at home,” said eighth-year coach Jeff Walker after his club made its second home appearance in eight games. “Their pitcher threw strikes, they played defense and they won the freebie war. They walked one guy and hit another and we had five walks and a hit batter.

“They also executed on their sac bunt and we did not. We got runners in scoring position and either didn’t put the ball in play, stuck out or flew out. It was a very quick and unfortunate outcome.”

Shortstop Nick Prainito went 3-4 and right fielder Logan Pollack was 2-4 with a double in the second. Prainito was the only Vaquero to reach third base after he singled with two outs in the third and went to third on a throwing error by the left fielder. Pollack got to second in the seventh on a fielder’s choice and wild pitch but was stranded when Elijah Hodges struck out and Nick Trifiletti popped out to right field. Pat Caulfield doubled to the left-field corner with two outs in the ninth and East L.A. brought in Luis Ramos to pitch. He got Pollack on a grounder to second to earn the save.

The Vaqueros will play a two-game series with L.A. Mission, traveling to Sylmar on Thursday at 2 p.m. and hosting the Eagles on Saturday at 1 p.m.

