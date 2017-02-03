Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

SBCC Blanked by No. 2 Saddleback

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 3, 2017 | 6:19 p.m.

Daniel Harris and Brendon Mascle combined on a three-hit shutout on Friday afternoon as Saddleback downed SBCC 4-0 in the second game of a three-game baseball series in Mission Viejo.

Harris, a freshman right-hander, held the Vaqueros (1-2) to one hit in the first five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Mascle gave up two hits in the last four frames to earn his first save.

The No. 2-ranked Gauchos (5-0) scored three in the first off starter David Appleby. Spencer Heinsius and Tyler Clark singled and Heinsius scored on a passed ball. Adam Gordon followed with a two-out RBI single, stole second and scored on a double by Erik Voller.

Appleby pitched two innings, giving up three runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Kyle Wade, a 6-2 right-hander from Chino Hills, was solid in relief. He came on to start the third and limited the Gauchos to one hit over four innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Jake Keily tossed the last two innings and gave up a run-scoring single to Clark that made it 4-0 in the eighth. Clark went 3-4 with an RBI.

Three Vaquero pitchers held Saddleback to six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Nicholas Allman, Aaron Portee and Griffin Hennessey singled for the Vaqueros, who were 0-13 with runners on base and 0-3 with runners in scoring position.

The teams will wrap up their series on Saturday with the first pitch at noon at Doug Fritz Field.
 

