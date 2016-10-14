SBCC Blanked By Oxnard

Soccer

Mario Sermeno converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute and No. 8 Oxnard made it stand up for a 1-0 WSC men’s soccer win over SBCC on Friday at Oxnard.

The Condors, who returned 11 players from last year’s State Championship squad, improved to 6-0-7 and 2-0. The Vaqueros are 6-5 and 1-1.

“We should have been up 2-0 in the first half,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “Victor Chavez beat three defenders, then the goalie made a good save. Ten minutes later, Carlos Espinoza broke free but the goalie stopped that one as well.”

The Vaqueros had 14 shots with four on-goal.

Former Carpinteria High star Francisco Arroyo broke free on the left side in the 54th minute and he was brought down in the penalty area.

“I thought we showed them too much respect in the first half,” said Sisterson. “After we fell behind, we played a lot better in the last 30 minutes. Casey Everett had a shot from 30 yards that hit the crossbar in the second half. We were a little unlucky with the woodwork.”

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Mission on Tuesday at 1 p.m.