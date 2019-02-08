SBCC Reinstates Recitation of Pledge of Allegiance After Controversy at Board Meeting

Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance will resume at meetings of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees in response to backlash over a decision to drop it.

In late January, board president Robert Miller decided to scrap the pledge to the American flag, an action that’s courting national controversy.

"I decided to discontinue use of the Pledge of Allegiance for reasons related to its history and symbolism," Miller said in a Jan. 21 email to Celeste Barber, a former instructor at the college. "Our flag is a powerful symbol of freedom and our system of government, but I prefer to pledge allegiance to our Constitution instead of a physical object.

"I have discovered that the Pledge of Allegiance has a history steeped in expressions of nativism and white nationalism," Miller continued, referring to a Washington Post article about the history of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Barber spoke during the public comment period at the board’s Jan. 24 meeting. She opposed Miller’s decision to ban recitation of the pledge.

“When you recite the Pledge of Allegiance,” Barber said before she was suddenly interrupted by students and audience members, who were holding neon signs and attending the meeting to protest Lyndsay Maas, the college’s vice president of business services, returning to SBCC.

“May I continue?” she asked the group.

Barber began reading from her prepared notes, and protesters interrupted again.

“Please stop the clock until I can speak,” Barber asked the board.

“When you recite the Pledge of Allegiance, you are committing your oath to uphold and defend our country’s Constitution,” Barber continued, and protesters immediately spoke out with “white supremacy,” “slavery” and “the founding fathers owned slaves.”

Barber carried on talking and said, “No one is compelled to recite the pledge, nor are they forced to stand here when those words are recited by the body.”

A protester asked, “Where in the Constitution does it say that we have to recite the Pledge of Allegiance?”

Barber finished her public comments by reciting the pledge with her hand over her heart and holding an American flag. Her voice quivered.

Some protesters took a knee as Barber recited the pledge, and others stomped their feet.

Resident Denice Spangler Adams also took to the podium because of “concern about the respect of the flag and the country. I’m interested in national unity in the United States.”

SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin told Noozhawk that “while the college recognizes that there are different opinions about the Pledge of Allegiance, it respects everyone's right to express themselves during public comment and participate in peaceful demonstration.”

This topic may be discussed by the board at a future date, she said, adding that it will not be on the Feb. 14 meeting agenda.

In a statement released last week, Miller said the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited at Board of Trustee meetings until a future date.

The statement read: “Effective immediately, the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited at Board of Trustee meetings until some future date when the matter may be considered by the board. This decision, which restores the status quo, follows an appeal for reinstatement from members of the public who raised important issues at the January 24 board meeting.

"While the college recognizes that there are different opinions about the Pledge of Allegiance, it expects that the First Amendment rights of members of the public to comment at board meetings will be respected. It is inconsistent with those rights for other audience members to interrupt and mock speakers on this topic, as happened at the Jan. 24 board meeting.”

This is not the first time the SBCC community has been involved in disagreements during the 2018-19 academic school year.

Maas was placed on unpaid leave after she used the n-word during a meeting about equity and gender.

