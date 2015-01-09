SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers, Swears In New Member

At its annual organizational meeting in December, the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees elected Marianne Kugler as president of the board for the 2015 calendar year. Marty Blum was elected as board vice president.

Kugler joined the SBCC Board in November 2012 and represents Area 2 (Goleta).

A Southern Californian who spent more than 30 years in Michigan, she brings an extensive background in education and philanthropy to her new position. She was a former elementary school teacher, a K-12 central office administrator and headmaster of The Valley School, a private school in Michigan. In higher education, Kugler served as an adjunct professor of sociology of education and urban education, and as acting dean of the School of Education and Human Service, both at the University of Michigan-Flint. She also worked as the education program officer for the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

Kugler’s community involvement included board president for the Whaley Children’s Center in Flint and the Youth Development Agency in San Francisco and as a retired member of the CALM Auxiliary in Santa Barbara.

Among her honors, she was named Michigan Principal of the Year for the Fine Arts and Volunteer of the Year for Flint.

Kugler earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley, her elementary teaching credential from UCLA, her M.A. degree from the University of New Mexico and her doctoral degree from Michigan State University.

She and her husband, Larry, have lived in Goleta since 2004.

Blum was elected to the SBCC board in November 2010 and represents Area 7 (Santa Barbara). She served as 2013 board president.

Blum served in Santa Barbara city government for more than 20 years, including two terms as mayor, a member of the City Council and as a planning commissioner. During her tenure she signed the Mayors’ Climate Change Agreement and initiated the successful sustainability program in Santa Barbara. She has been active on several other boards, including the Environmental Defense Center, the Democratic Central Committee, Fighting Back, the Pearl Chase Society, United Nations Association, Partners in Education, New Directions and Elings Regional Park.

Blum earned her bachelor of science degree in education from Purdue University, her M.S. degree in education from UCLA and her J.D. degree from Loyola Law School, where she was named distinguished alum.

She and her husband, Joe, have three children and four grandchildren.

Also at the Dec. 11 organizational meeting, Jonathan Abboud was sworn in as trustee for Area 6 (Isla Vista and Santa Barbara), replacing Lisa Macker, who left the board after serving a four-year term. Trustee Abboud graduated from UCSB in June with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. He served as president of the Associated Students of UCSB from May 2013 to May 2014, overseeing advocacy efforts on behalf of the student in all campus, system, local, state and federal matters.

Among his activities, he organized the Campaign for a New Master Plan for Higher Education in California, executed restructure of Associated Students to increase productivity and financial transparency, and implemented the first Associated Students Strategic Plan for long-term development and planning. Earlier Trustee Abboud served as President of the UCSB Residence Halls Association and Senator for the Associated Students of UCSB.

“Our current and new trustees bring a keen understanding of community colleges and a sincere commitment to our purpose and mission," SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. "I look forward to working with the board and am confident their thoughtful and decisive leadership will ensure the continued success of our college and our students.”

Other members of the SBCC board are Marsha Croninger (Area 5 — Mission Canyon and Santa Barbara), Veronica Gallardo (Area 3 — Santa Barbara), Dr. Peter Haslund (Area 1 — Carpinteria and Montecito) and Craig Nielsen (District 4 — Santa Barbara). Nicholas Steil serves as student trustee.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.