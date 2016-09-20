SBCC Can’t Complete Rally Against Chaffey

Soccer

Chaffey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half on Tuesday en route to a 5-3 men’s soccer victory over SBCC in Rancho Cucamonga.



The Vaqueros (5-2), ranked No. 8 in the state and No. 4 in Power Points, had their five-game winning streak snapped. The Panthers improved to 4-2-1.



After allowing just three goals in its first six games, Santa Barbara gave up three in the first half on Tuesday.



Carlos Espinoza staked the Vaqueros to a 1-0 lead by punching in a rebound of a free kick in the fifth minute but the Panthers took control with goals in the 11th, 13th and 20th minutes. William Joyce converted a free kick from just outside the box in the 26th minute to pull the Vaqueros within 3-2 at the half.



“We started off well, then we were a little shaky in the back,” said coach John Sisterson. “We worked hard in the midfield and Billy Joyce had a very good game.



“We really beat ourselves with mistakes in the back. When you score three goals and don’t win, there’s something wrong.”



Santa Barbara won the shot battle 11-9 and had more corner tries, 8-4.



Chaffey boosted the lead to 4-2 four minutes into the second half. The Vaqueros got within a goal when Casey Everett scored his first of the season in the 86th minute.

The Panthers added an insurance tally in the 89th minute.



The Vaqueros will play the sixth home game of their first eight appearances on Friday when El Camino-Compton Center visits La Playa for a 2 p.m. contest.