College Basketball

SBCC Can’t Cool Off Columbia in 2nd Half, Loses 75-72

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 9, 2016 | 8:27 p.m.

SBCC built a 15-point halftime lead on Friday night, then Lewayne Grant and DeAndre Stallings combined for 27 second-half points to spark Columbia to a 75-72 men’s basketball win in the consolation semifinals of the 44th annual SBCC Classic.

Robert Hutchins scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half when the Vaqueros (2-8) snapped a 20-20 tie with a 25-8 run. Josh Chapital’s 3-pointer made it 45-28 with 4:25 to go. Two minutes later, the lead grew to 18 points (49-31) on an 8-foot floater by Hutchins.
Santa Barbara led 51-36 at the break, thanks to a 62.1 to 36.1 percent shooting advantage and 7-13 accuracy from the 3-point line. Hutchins scored 18 points on 7-10 shooting, including 4-6 from long range.

Hutchins is the No. 4 scorer in the state with a 21.5 average. He’s scored 20 or more in three straight games and six of the last eight.

The Claim Jumpers (4-5) got a game-high 25 points from Grant and 15 from Stallings. They shot 53.3 percent in the second half and outscored SBCC 39-21.

Jesse DeVries added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vaqueros while Ben Clay had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. SBCC outshot Columbia 50.9 to 43.9 percent for the game and won the rebound battle, 36-29. The Vaqueros assisted on 16 of 18 baskets in the first half and 22 of 27 for the game, led by Drayten Howell and DeVries with five apiece.
 
Ethan McLaurin added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Claim Jumpers, who only commited five turnovers.

